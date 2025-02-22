"We've got to give up on that idea": Jason Kelce opens up about stopping at four girls after not having a son

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie has been pregnant with the ex-Eagles star's fourth daughter. Ever since the couple announced their pregnancy, fans have wondered if Jason plans on expanding his family any further.

On Saturday, Kelce appeared on the "The Steam Room" podcast, where Jason talked about his plans to give up on the idea of family expansion. Talking about how Kylie's fourth pregnancy has been a tough one for her, Jason said:

"I think Kylie's about coming to the end of wanting to pop these things out. I think this pregnancy has been a long one for her. You know, this is our fourth girl. We'll see. This one might be it. There haven't been any firm decisions made."

The ex-Eagles star also made it clear that his decision had nothing to do with not having a son.

"I don't think it's necessarily about wanting a boy, because, at the end of the day, we're not shooting with good percentages. We've got to give up on that idea," Jason added.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revealed keeping romance with ex-NFL star secret initially

During the initial dating days of Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie, the field hockey coach kept her relationship a secret. During her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast last week, Kylie said:

"I kept it a secret for a long time. I told no one. I had two friends on campus that knew. My two closest friends. They didn't tell anyone. My teammates knew at some point that I was seeing someone. There was a there was one time where I was talking to one of my teammates."

Despite keeping it a secret for a long time, Kylie confessed to "eventually" opening up about her relationship to her friends and family. Even though it was a "roundabout way" that everyone got to know about her romance, her dating status was disclosed after a few months into her relationship.

Talking about the couple's fourth pregnancy, it has been a tough one for Kylie Kelce. The podcaster recalled a moment when she got humbled by her daughters, who innocently made fun of her pregnancy.

