  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "We've got to give up on that idea": Jason Kelce opens up about stopping at four girls after not having a son

"We've got to give up on that idea": Jason Kelce opens up about stopping at four girls after not having a son

By Shanu Singh
Modified Feb 22, 2025 17:17 GMT
Chris Stapleton Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora - Source: Getty
Chris Stapleton Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora - Source: Getty

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie has been pregnant with the ex-Eagles star's fourth daughter. Ever since the couple announced their pregnancy, fans have wondered if Jason plans on expanding his family any further.

Ad

On Saturday, Kelce appeared on the "The Steam Room" podcast, where Jason talked about his plans to give up on the idea of family expansion. Talking about how Kylie's fourth pregnancy has been a tough one for her, Jason said:

"I think Kylie's about coming to the end of wanting to pop these things out. I think this pregnancy has been a long one for her. You know, this is our fourth girl. We'll see. This one might be it. There haven't been any firm decisions made."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The ex-Eagles star also made it clear that his decision had nothing to do with not having a son.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don't think it's necessarily about wanting a boy, because, at the end of the day, we're not shooting with good percentages. We've got to give up on that idea," Jason added.

youtube-cover
Ad

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie revealed keeping romance with ex-NFL star secret initially

During the initial dating days of Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie, the field hockey coach kept her relationship a secret. During her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast last week, Kylie said:

"I kept it a secret for a long time. I told no one. I had two friends on campus that knew. My two closest friends. They didn't tell anyone. My teammates knew at some point that I was seeing someone. There was a there was one time where I was talking to one of my teammates."
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Despite keeping it a secret for a long time, Kylie confessed to "eventually" opening up about her relationship to her friends and family. Even though it was a "roundabout way" that everyone got to know about her romance, her dating status was disclosed after a few months into her relationship.

Talking about the couple's fourth pregnancy, it has been a tough one for Kylie Kelce. The podcaster recalled a moment when she got humbled by her daughters, who innocently made fun of her pregnancy.

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी