Travis Kelce calls Kylie Kelce "impressive" after welcoming baby no. 4 with Jason Kelce

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Apr 02, 2025 18:17 GMT
Kylie Kelce received applause from brother-in-law Travis Kelce after welcoming her newest daughter. - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce became an uncle for the fourth time after Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce welcomed their daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, on Sunday. The couple, already parents to three daughters, announced Finnley's birth Tuesday evening.

Travis met his newborn niece virtually during Wednesday's "New Heights" podcast episode. It was then that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end applauded his sister-in-law.

Travis (to Kylie): "You're impressive."
Kylie: "Thanks, Trav. It really wouldn't have been possible without your brother." (6:14)

Travis Kelce gushed at the sight of his newest niece after he called out his brother for only sending him one photo after she was born.

Jason Kelce asked wife Kylie surprising question after daughter's birth announcement

On Tuesday evening, Jason and Kylie Kelce announced the birth of their fourth daughter, Finn, in an Instagram post. The post, which already has over 1.4 million likes in just 15 hours, received congratulatory comments as well as interesting questions from the Super Bowl-winning center to his wife.

"Whoop, there she is! Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce 3/30/25," Kylie wrote.
Jason Kelce asked his wife if there was a photo filter on the first photo of their child.

"Does that first photo have a filter on it?"-Kelce asked his wife in the Instagram comments.
The Kelce's welcomed their fourth daughter over the weeknd. (Photo via Kylie Kelce's Instagram)

The photo in question showed the newborn wrapped in the customary hospital blanket and a pink and blue hat. In other photos, Kylie Kelce can be seen holding the baby while sitting in her hospital bed and a photo of the baby nestled in her hospital bassinet.

Jason and Kylie Kelce are also parents to daughters Wyatt, who is five years old; Elliotte, who is four years old and Bennett, who is two years old.

Edited by Ribin Peter
