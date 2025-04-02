Travis Kelce hilariously calls out Jason Kelce for sending only one picture of his newborn niece

Travis and Jason Kelce released the latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday. It was a very special episode as Jason and Kylie Kelce announced the birth of their fourth daughter, Finnley, on Tuesday evening.

During the episode, the former Philadelphia Eagles center asked his younger brother if he wanted to see his newest niece. That was when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gave a hilarious response to his older brother not sharing numerous photos of his baby daughter.

"We just had a baby. Do you want to see your new niece?" Jason Kelce said.

"Yes, I want to see my new niece, Jason," Travis Kelce said. "You only sent one picture. You didn't even tell me what name you picked yet. (5:24)

Kylie Kelce then appeared on the screen for Travis to see his newest niece, and he gushed looking at her. The Chiefs tight end also said that his older brother hadn't told him if their baby even had a name yet. He confirmed her name Finnley Ann Kelce with Kylie Kelce.

Travis Kelce called sister-in-law Kylie 'impressive' after welcoming fourth baby

Travis Kelce met his fourth niece on the latest "New Heights" episode. After the Kansas City Chiefs tight end teased his older brother Jason Kelce about only sending one photo, Kylie walked into the screen frame with their newborn.

The Chiefs tight end then applauded his sister-in-law for welcoming their fourth daughter. Kylie Kelce of course had a hilarious response, giving Jason Kelce credit for helping in the process as well.

"You're impressive." Travis said to Kylie. (66:27)

"Thanks, Trav. It really wouldn't have been possible without your brother," Kylie said.

Kylie Kelce hinted that their fourth daughter's arrival was imminent on recent episodes of her own podcast, "Not Gonna Lie." She said that the baby could have come at any time and that she was ready to welcome her fourth daughter into the world. Kylie and Jason Kelce are already parents to daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

