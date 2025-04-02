Kristin Juszczyk sends 3-word message to Kylie Kelce after birth of her 4th daughter Finnley

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, have become parents to their fourth daughter. Kelce gave birth to their daughter, Finnley, on Sunday and announced the news with an Instagram post on Tuesday. Kylie's IG post featured adorable pictures of the newborn with her parents.

After the couple announced the birth of the baby girl, they received wishes from family, fans and celebrities. One of those celebrities was the fashion designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin Juszczyk, who shared a 3-word message in the comments section of the podcaster's post.

"Congratulations, she's perfect!!!" Juszczyk wrote.

Apart from Kristin Juszczyk, Kylie Kelce's brother-in-law Travis Kelce also congratulated the couple on their fourth baby with a wholesome 1-word message. As for Jason Kelce, the ex-Eagles center dropped a hilarious question in the comments section hours after the couple announced the news of the baby's birth.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce calls out fans for "triggering comments" about C-section

When it comes to topics related to pregnancy, Kylie Kelce has been quite open about sharing her opinions. Lately, she said that she received a lot of "triggering comments" from fans that were directed towards mothers who delivered their kids through C-section. In last week's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie lashed out at these fans for their comments.

"I’ve seen a number of triggering comments over the weekend on certain TikToks where people have been told by relatives or other people in their life that because they had an emergency c-section or a c-section that was scheduled, they did not experience birth," Kelce said. "I’m trying to be nice. Um, no, never mind. Go f**k yourself. You can kindly f**k right off."

Moving forward in the podcast episode, Kylie Kelce confessed to her plans of using an epidural during labor. The podcaster revealed wanting a "fat needle" in her back to minimize her labor pain.

"I just want a fat needle in my back," Kelce said. "That's it. I want a fat needle in my back that keeps the line in so that when I need a little bumpity bump to get that window gone — if you know, you know — that we can make that happen. And I'm just not prepared for disappointment on a day that a human is exiting my body."

