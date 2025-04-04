Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie highlights her ‘germaphobe’ side following daughter’s birth

Newborn babies are known to be less immune to viruses and bacteria, making them prone to serious infections. That's one of the reasons doctors often advise minimal physical contact with newborns. Having a newborn daughter herself, Jason Kelce's wife Kylie has turned "germaphobe" since Finnley's birth.

In Thursday's issue of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie came clean about being a "germaphobe." Kylie explained how she finds it "mind boggling" that people don't wash their hands before touching a newborn.

"Do wash your hands and don't kiss the damn baby, okay," Kylie said. "First of all, am I a ‘germaphobe’? Yes, well established! But I'm going to tell you right now the fact that people still will come into a house to meet a newborn baby and not immediately head to the sink to wash their hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds, is mind boggling to me.” [21:44]

Moving forward, Kylie explained that she doesn't want any "germs on this [Finnley] child," noting that the "germs are big" and can cause serious health issues to her "itty bitty" newborn daughter. Kylie added:

"I don't want your germs on this child. She is itty bitty, and your germs are big. Cut it out. Also very simple, don't kiss a baby. Don't kiss that baby. Don't kiss them on their face, on their head, on their hands, that's awful. I want to make this abundantly clear."

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie praised ex-Eagles star for 'impressive' support during labor

During a segment of her podcast, Kylie Kelce confessed that it was her husband Jason who cut her umbilical cord in the operating theatre. In fact, Kylie was shocked about how well the ex-Eagles star "cut the cord." Kylie said:

"Jason did cut the cord. When he cut the cord, it was as if he has cut three other cords because he went into that. He knew how difficult it was gonna be. If you know, you know. He just snip, snip, done. It was impressive." [15:00]

Ever since Kylie gave birth to Finnley, she has been receiving multiple pieces of advice and suggestions from new moms. The podcaster recently blasted a fan for their "absurd" advice on handling her newborn.

