“That is f***ing absurd" - Jason Kelce's wife Kylie hilariously mocks unrealistic advice for new moms

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie received advice for new moms throughout her pregnancy, and fans haven't stopped sending suggestions to her. In Thursday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce mocked some of the unrealistic advice she has received on taking care of her newborn.

She revealed that one of the most "absurd" advice she has received is to "sleep while the baby's sleeping." According to the podcaster, it was a "dumb piece of advice" that she has no plans to follow.

“Don't, and I cannot stress this enough, do not tell her to sleep while the baby's sleeping," Kylie said (20:54). "That is f***ing absurd. Do you know what you're supposed to do when the baby's sleeping? Watch them sleep, of course. ... I'm kidding. But really, that is one of the most asinine pieces of advice that people give to new moms. It's not realistic.

"When are you supposed to eat or do anything or talk to other human beings or function if you sleep when the baby sleeps? That's a dumb piece of advice."

Kylie Kelce lashed out at fans for ‘triggering comments’ on C-section

It wasn't the first time that Kylie Kelce has called out fans for their opinions. During last Friday's episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, she lashed out at fans for their "triggering comments" about C-section.

"I’ve seen a number of triggering comments over the weekend on certain TikToks where people have been told by relatives or other people in their life that because they had an emergency C-section or a C-section that was scheduled, they did not experience birth. I’m trying to be nice. Um, no nevermind. Go f*** yourself. You can kindly f*** right off."

In another episode in March, Kylie confessed to being against viral methods of inducing labor at home, which she received from fans. She shared her "simple explanation" for being totally against any such methods.

"If that comes up on your induction suggestions, the ways to induce labor at home, opt out," Kylie said. "I'm going to tell you the reason I was told not to do that. Very simple. A simple explanation. I was told it makes labor messy. Ain't nobody got time for that. We're not doing that."

Before opening up about her reaction to "absurd" advice for new moms, Kylie revealed the backstory of picking her newborn daughter's name. Being a celebrity, she faced massive criticism over her baby's name. However, the podcaster refused to be affected by the backlash.

