Jason Kelce's wife Kylie opens up about backstory of picking newborn daughter Finnley's name

By Arnold
Modified Apr 03, 2025 16:25 GMT
Image via Kylie Kelce Instagram
Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, has spilled the beans on the backstory of naming her recently born, fourth daughter, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce. In an episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, released on Thursday, Kylie addressed the speculation and intrigue around her youngest child's name.

Kylie said that Finnley's name was decided 24 hours after she was welcomed into the world. She also revealed that she discussed many names with her family and close friends, but did not decide on any of those options.

"Her name is Finnley Anne Kelce, we plan to call her Finn for short," Kylie said. "The name Finn was not one of the names we were discussing with other people, but came back around because it was a serious contender for Elliott's name. Considering we had to name four children with the same gender, we had to run it back to the archives and borrow one from a different child and that's what we did.
"Her middle name is Anne. The people in our life that are associated with the name Anne with an 'e' would be my dad's mom, that was her first name, my sister's middle name, my cousin's middle name, my other cousin's middle name. And Annie Elliott is actually Anne, we packed it all into one middle name. And I feel good about that."
Finnley was born on March 30. The little one also made a brief appearance on her mom's podcast. Even Finnley's uncle, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, approved her name on his "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday.

“Finn Anne, that’s adorable!” Travis told his elder brother Jason upon learning the name of the newest member in the family.

Jason Kelce and Kylie's youngest daughter does not have two Ts in her name like her three siblings

Jason Kelce (L) and Kylie - Source: Getty
Kylie and Jason Kelce's youngest daughter, Finnley, is their first who does not have two Ts in her name. Even Kylie addressed it on her podcast.

Kylie and former NFL center Jason are also parents to Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2, all of whom have two Ts in their names. However, Finnley does have two Ns instead.

Edited by Krutik Jain
