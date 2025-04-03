"I actually don't care" - Jason Kelce's wife Kylie refuses to entertain backlash over baby Finnley's name

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, opened up about her newborn's name on her podcast. The former NFL star welcomed his fourth child, a daughter named "Finneley 'Finn' Anne Kelce," on March 30, and surprisingly, his wife Kylie did not take much time off, and just within two days, she was back at work.

Kylie uploaded the latest episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday, where she reflected on the public opinion about her baby's name. She acknowledged that people are "allowed" to have their opinion, but she "doesn't care" about it. Kylie said:

“I totally respect your opinion on the names of our children. You're allowed to have your own opinion, but I actually don't care what it is. And I mean that in the most, like, loving and respectful way.”

In the podcast, Kylie also revealed that initially, the couple had planned to name the baby something else. She added:

“One of the other names we considered was Winifred. That is not the name of our dead dog. Her name was Winnie, and we had plans to call the baby Freddie because I think a little girl named Freddie has to be, like, so bada** and so cute.”

Kylie and Jason share four children together. Their eldest daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth, was born on October 2, 2019. They were blessed with another baby girl, Elliotte Ray, on March 4, 2021. They welcomed another baby girl, Bennett, in February 2023 and recently welcomed their fourth child.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie initially considered Finn for their second daughter, Elliotte

On the Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie Kelce got real about her journey to welcoming her fourth baby. She revealed that the couple had initially considered the name Finn for their second-born, Elliotte. However, they finally ended up naming their fourth child Finn.

Speaking about the name of her baby, Kylie said:

"The name Finn was not one of the names that we were discussing with other people, but came back around because it was a serious contender for Elliotte’s name. Considering we had to name four children with the same gender, we had to run it back to the archives, borrow one from a different child, and that’s what we did."

Kylie's new podcast has become popular among fans, and she even shot the video of the podcast while pregnant with her fourth baby. She actively posts updates about her podcast on her Instagram account, where she has around 2.5 million followers.

