"She’s a spitfire" - Jason Kelce gives unfiltered take on parenting his two-year-old daughter Bennett

On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, just after he and his wife Kylie welcomed their fourth baby girl, Jason Kelce sat down with his brother Travis and spoke about his two-year-old daughter, Bennett.

Kelce became a father for the fourth time on March 30.

“Benny, right? Now, Benny's a little bit over two. She is a lot of fun. I mean, she is a spitfire. Doesn't even know when she's being offensive. It's the best,” Jason said. [7:42]

Before talking about the toddler, Jason Kelce spoke about newborns in general. He said babies are amazing, especially when they're born, but they don't really do much for the first six months.

"It really doesn't get that exciting until they start smiling and like giving you something. I mean, it's amazing. Watching a birth is still one of the most crazy things that you can ever witness. There's a moment right when you see any baby, I feel like, that's just overwhelming," he said. [7:13]

Travis joked about Jason having his hands full with four kids.

Additionally, the Chiefs TE discussed seeing each other in six months per Jason's theory. The three-time Super Bowl champion quipped how that would be right around the time the new baby might start to show her own little personality.

Jason Kelce gets unfiltered while addressing his newborn daughter

In the same episode, Jason Kelce cracked an unexpected joke that had his brother Travis laughing out loud.

As baby Finn made her debut on the podcast, Jason looked at the baby and asked,

“How was Kylie’s uterus?" (6:51)

Kylie answered with a smile,

“Too comfy."

And Travis couldn't stop laughing.

“Get this guy out of here,” he said.

Next, he looked at baby Finn and said,

“Oh man, I’m sorry. Your father’s a weirdo.”

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are now parents to four daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, Bennett Llewellyn and Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce.

