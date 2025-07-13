"Nothing criminal" - Sheriff speaks out in favor of John Elway 3 months after ex-agent Jeff Sperbeck's fatal fall from golf cart driven by HOFer"

On April 26, 2025, John Elway and his long-time friend and agent, Jeff Sperbeck, were involved in a fatal golf cart accident at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California. Sperbeck died four days later on April 30 as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident. Sperbeck was 62 years old.

Ad

Now, months after the unfortunate accident, Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco has released a statement about the incident.

"It is over," Bianco said, while speaking to Mike Klis of 9News.com on Friday. "We have talked to everyone involved and we found nothing new. There was nothing criminal, it was what we have been saying all along that this was a tragic accident.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have looked at video 100 times and there is no explanation as to why he fell off, he just fell off."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Riverside Sheriff and his team have investigated the accident for months, and they've not found anything to hold anyone criminally liable. They believe that alcohol, swerving, and bad faith weren't a factor in Jeff Sperbeck's unfortunate death.

However, Pro Football Talk states that the investigation remains open. The reason is to ensure that authorities could still track down any available video evidence of the April 26 incident if need be.

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Elway devastated by Jeff Sperbeck's death

Denver Broncos icon John Elway was one of at least two dozen players and coaches represented by Jeff Sperbeck under the Sullivan & Sperbeck umbrella. The duo maintained a close friendship years after Elway called it a career on the Gridiron.

Elway released a statement after his friend and former agent passed away. The statement reads.

"I am devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck. There are no words to fully express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me."

Ad

"My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be truly missed for the wisdom, loyalty, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others."

The loss cuts deep as Sports Illustrated reported that Elway, Sperbeck, and their wives were present at La Quinta for the Stagecoach Music Festival. The accident occurred as the Hall of Famer and his long-time friend were departing from the after-party.

Sperbeck added John Elway to his client list in 1990, and the two have remained close. Their friendship remained as strong even after Elway retired from professional football in 1999. The duo notably started 7Cellars by John Elway winery together. Both the Elway and Sperbeck families will look to gain closure following the Sheriff's announcement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.