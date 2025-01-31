How old was John Elway when he won his first Super Bowl? Revisiting NFL legend's first triumph

John Elway played for the Denver Broncos throughout his whole 16-year NFL career, and at the age of 38, he won Super Bowl XXXIII to cap off his tenure with the team.

The Broncos and the Hall of Fame quarterback appeared in five Super Bowls together, capturing two of them. He is the only quarterback and one of just two players in the league's history who have recorded a rushing touchdown in four separate Super Bowls.

Elway was selected by the Baltimore Colts as the first player in the 1983 NFL draft and was traded to the Denver Broncos. While his career record of 148 wins and 82 loses in the regular season is excellent, he also lost each of the first three Super Bowls he appeared in with the Broncos. However, he won two in the latter part of his career.

At the age of 37 years and 211 days, Elway won his first Super Bowl in January 1998. He helped the Broncos defeat the Green Bay Packers 31–24 in Super Bowl XXXII, which resulted in the team's first Super Bowl victory.

Elway and the Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 in Super Bowl XXXIII in January 1999. In his second Super Bowl victory, Elway completed 18 of his 29 pass attempts for 336 yards, a touchdown and one interception, earning him the MVP. He rushed for a 3-yard rushing touchdown as well.

Elway was the oldest player to win Super Bowl MVP at the age of 38 before Tom Brady surpassed the record with the New England Patriots in 2017 at the age of 39.

Elway's final game in the league was in Super Bowl XXXIII. He was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

What is John Elway’s playoff record and stats?

As seen by his well-known "The Drive" in the 1986 AFC Championship Game, in which he orchestrated a 98-yard touchdown drive to tie the game, John Elway is frequently credited for his capacity to make plays under pressure.

His legacy was cemented by his two Super Bowl triumphs in the late 1990s. Elway played in 22 playoff contests with the Broncos, recording 14 wins and eight losses. His passer rating in those postseason games was 79.7, with 4,964 yards of passing, 27 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. In addition, he rushed for six more touchdowns and 461 yards.

