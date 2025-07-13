"I’d caution overrating that part" - NFL Analyst shuts down Jonnu Smith hype in Steelers citing TE’s unimpressive 7-year resume

With the additions of wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the subsequent trade for tight end Jonnu Smith, the Pittsburgh Steelers front office has made a major effort to improve their offense ahead of the 2025 campaign.

A couple of weeks ago, the Steelers acquired Smith in a trade that also saw cornerback Jalen Ramsey join Pittsburgh and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick join the Miami Dolphins.

However, it seems that not everyone agrees that Smith will significantly help the Steelers' offense. Despite accumulating 884 receiving yards and earning his first career Pro Bowl selection last season, one NFL analyst believes Smith's performance in the past seven seasons casts doubt on his consistency.

Seth Walder, an ESPN analyst, has cautioned fans against exaggerating Smith's potential influence. Despite Smith's impressive performance in the Dolphins' offense last season, Walder believes it's crucial to remember his poor output in seasons prior.

"Yes, Pittsburgh got an Arthur Smith favorite in Jonnu Smith, but I'd caution overrating that part. Jonnu Smith is a good YAC player coming off a career-best season in which he recorded 884 receiving yards, but we shouldn't ignore the previous seven seasons of his career (including some with Coach Smith) that were not on that level," Walder wrote in an article.

Seth Walder's point of view makes sense when you take into account that Smith has only averaged 31 receptions, 346 yards, and three touchdowns over the previous seven NFL seasons.

The 29-year-old was easily among the best tight ends in the league last year, finishing fourth in receptions and yards, while also finishing joint second in scores, and he will look to keep it going in the Steelers' offense in 2025.

Smith is also joining a scheme that head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith expect to use him in a dynamic two- or three-tight end formation with third-year Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth.

Arthur Smith and Jonnu Smith have reconnected for the third time on a third team, and the Steelers' offensive coordinator is well aware of the tight end's capabilities as a player.

Jonnu Smith has revealed his intention to win the Super Bowl with the Steelers

During a recent appearance on Zach Smackz's Show, Jonnu Smith shared his next NFL goal: to win the Lombardi Trophy.

"I want to be a Super Bowl champion, man. You know what I'm saying? Like that's the ultimate goal," Smith said. "Playing this game going on nine years. You know, that's at the top of my list is to be a Super Bowl champion. You know, that's something that you know that could never be taken away from you and that's the reason why you get into this game is to be the greatest."

Smith recognizes the significance of securing a title, and he believes that this is the reason behind the Steelers' decision to acquire him.

The Steelers are scheduled to kick off their 2025 season with a road game against the New York Jets on September 7.

