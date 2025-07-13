Micah Parsons sends 5-word message as Jannik Sinner wins 2025 Wimbledon title defeating 2x champion Carlos Alcaraz

Micah Parsons was one of many people watching the 2025 Wimbledon men's singles final between the next two stars in tennis, 23-year-old Jannik Sinner from Italy and 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz from Spain. This was the 13th match between these two players (8-5 in Alcaraz's favor after today), who previously clashed in the French Open's final on June 8, when Alcaraz returned from a two-set deficit and beat the Italian in five sets spread over five hours, 29 minutes in Paris.

Whenever these two guys clash against one another, fans expect fireworks. While the game wasn't as lengthy as their most recent encounter, they still offered fans a big show.

Parsons took to X to hype up both players and sent a five-word message to celebrate the big show they put on and which had Sinner as the champion and the first Italian player to win this tournament.

"This tennis match is bananas!" the NFL star tweeted.

Micah Parsons and the rest of the fans were speechless over the big plays Sinner and Alcaraz made. The Italian pulled off a between-the-legs shot that almost won him a point, while Alcaraz's reverse shots and aces sent everybody into a frenzy.

After a dominant first set (6-4) by the Spanish star, Sinner bounced back and secured the next three sets (6-4, 6-4 and 6-4) to secure the game, the championship and the revenge on who will be his biggest rival for a long time.

Even though Alcaraz defended the first of Sinner's triple match-points, the Italian pushed and secured the win. Micah Parsons saw Carlos Alcaraz, the back-to-back defending champion in SW19, lose his first Grand Slam final (5-1) in London.

Colin Cowherd downplays Micah Parsons' impact amid contract dispute with Cowboys

While he enjoys other sports, Micah Parsons' contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys is still a topic in the NFL. There have been rumors about Parsons and the Cowboys agreeing on a $200 million deal before kick-off. That said, on July 1, Colin Cowherd cast doubt on the linebacker's worth.

"There are a lot of great defensive players in this league, but smart organizations rarely invest heavily in defense unless they have an elite lineman," Cowherd said. "And honestly, I don't think Parsons is in that category."

"I don't think he has the strength of Jared Verse or the consistency of Myles Garrett," Cowherd added. "He doesn't play inside like Chris Jones. I don't think he's as intimidating or consistent as Maxx Crosby. I don't think he's as good as Trey Hendrickson."

This remains one of the biggest sagas of the offseason, and everybody has something to say about it by the day.

