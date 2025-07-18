Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek relives 'slow summer' holidays in Southampton with 'sweet' IG recap

Camille Kostek shared a heartwarming holiday photo dump from her getaway to Southampton, New York, on Wednesday. The former NFL cheerleader and girlfriend of Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski gave her 1 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her summer holiday.In one of the pictures from her carousel post, Kostek shared a selfie. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore a red and white gingham blouse with a sweetheart neckline and ruffled trim paired with high-waisted light blue jeans and a white drawstring belt.In the 10th photo of the post, Kostek poses at a scenic harbor spot. She wears white high-waisted pants and a cream knit sweater with a bold USA-themed logo draped over her shoulders. She also accessorizes with a crochet bucket hat.“Sweet slow summer moments in the hamptons with my boys 🫶🏼🧺,” she wrote in the caption.Kostek also shared a video of the former tight end and their French Bulldog, Ralphie Gronkowski. Ralphie sat comfortably in Rob’s lap, and the two gently swung together in the video. Gronk wore a plain white crew-neck t-shirt paired with black athletic shorts. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: &quot;I could hear him growling”: Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek flexes, recognizing boyfriend as Tom Brady fails Gronk ID gameCamille Kostek reflects on 2017 breakup with Rob GronkowskiCamille Kostek appeared on Kristin Cavallari’s podcast &quot;Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari&quot; on July 3. During the conversation, she discussed her breakup with Rob Gronkowski and how that chapter helped improve her career.“In 2017, that was like the worst breakup, because it was the first one,&quot; Kostek said (Timestamp: 10:11) &quot;But that breakup pushed me to move out to Los Angeles... I was like, I can't live here anymore. Like, every commercial, every Sunday, everyone's wearing '87 jersey. I was like, get me out of here. So, but it made me move to Los Angeles, finally.”Camille also shared that the private breakup became a turning point in her life, pushing her to focus entirely on her career, which ultimately led to her audition for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.“And I was able to find myself a little bit and just get in the zone. I didn't care about dating. I felt like I was asexual. I was like, no one excites me,” Gronk's girlfriend added.The former host of NESN's &quot;Dirty Water TV&quot; admitted she had always wanted to pursue that dream but questioned whether she would’ve made such a bold move, leaving everything behind, if she and Rob were still together.Also read: &quot;I didn’t have a ring&quot; - Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek calls out 'divorced' NFL wife for mocking her relationship status with ex-Patriots TE