"I didn’t have a ring" - Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek calls out 'divorced' NFL wife for mocking her relationship status with ex-Patriots TE

Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, sparked romance for the first time in 2013. However, it wasn't until 2015 that the couple went public with their relationship. Interestingly, when everyone found out that she was dating Gronkowski, the SI model saw the true colors of many NFL wives and girlfriends.

Kostek opened up about their relationship timeline. She admitted that the "energy was off" among NFL partners after they got to know about her romance with the him. Kostek also called out a "divorced" NFL wife for making fun of her relationship.

"I felt like I was seen as a lesser than girlfriend because I didn’t have a ring on my finger" Kostek said on Wednesday, via "Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour." "But you want to know what’s so interesting about that? The woman that’s coming to mind [who] judged me the most, she’s divorced.”

While there were NFL wives and girlfriends who Koste claimed didn't treat her right, she also bonded well with many of them, including Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. Kostek talked about the bond she used to share with Bundchen when Brady and Gronkowski played for the Patriots.

"Honestly, what’s so special about Gisele is when we would cross paths, she would embrace me and talk to me like we’ve known each other forever," Kostek said. "I only have great things to say about her.”

Camille Kostek recalled going 'undercover' on first date with BF Rob Gronkowski.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek kept their relationship private for a long time. She even had to go "undercover" for their first-ever date. More than the media attention, the SI model was afraid of breaking the "not allowed to date the players" cheerleading rule during her career with the Patriots.

"Our first date was very undercover because I was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots, and you’re not allowed to date the players, but I was a bad girl," Kostek said on Feb. 11, via the New York Post. "We went to the movies at Patriot Place at the lux level, and we went with our hoodies up."

Gronkowski has been dating Kostek for more than 10 years, and the couple has had their share of ups and downs in their relationship. They broke up once but got back together eventually. However, following her first breakup with the former tight end, Kostek admitted to having turned "asexual" for a while.

