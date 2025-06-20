Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek confesses to turning ‘asexual’ after first breakup with ex-NFL TE

It has been more than a decade since ex-NFL star Rob Gronkowski started dating Camille Kostek. While the couple has shown glimpses of their relationship to fans publicly, they have also remained private concerning their relationship. For example, their first breakup.

On Wednesday, Kostek made a guest appearance on Kristin Cavallari's 'Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour' live show in Boston. There, Kostek reflected on her first-ever break with Gronkowski.

According to the SI model, that breakup made her feel “asexual” for a while and she stopped caring about dating.

"First breakup was in 2017, but I think that some of the best things that changed the trajectory of my life came from this f***ing breakup that broke me but also allowed me to get in the zone," Kostek said. "I didn’t care about dating. I felt like I was asexual.”

Kostek echoed a similar statement during an interview with Page Six last year. She revealed that even though she and Gronkowski broke up once in their 10-year-long relationship, they eventually got back together. Talking about how that breakup turned the two into better individuals, the SI model said:

"Rob and I have been together for many years. We’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs, and we’ve been able to break up, do our thing and get back together and heal in different ways, and learn and grow through the years."

Before opening up about her first breakup with Gronkowski, Kostek made headlines for recreating the iconic look of CJ Parker from "Baywatch." In the pictures shared on Instagram, Kostek is flaunting that look in a red high-hip swimsuit, while posing alongside the ex-Patriots tight end.

Camille Kostek speaks highly of Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen

Host Kristin Cavallari also asked Camille Kostek about the type of bond she shared with Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, during Rob Gronkowski's active years in the NFL.

Kostek admitted to having only "great things" to say about Bundchen, for how nicely she treated her.

“I wish it was juicy," Kostek said. "Honestly, what’s so special about Gisele is when we would cross paths, she would embrace me and talk to me like we’ve known each other forever. I only have great things to say about her.”

While Gronkowski is enjoying his retirement life, Kostek followed Bundchen's career path in modeling, having worked with many renowned brands.

However, while there's a positive side to Kostek's fame, the supermodel recently opened up about the dark side of her "glamorous" modeling career.

