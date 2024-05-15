Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek reveals power couple broke up before ultimately reuniting 

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been dating for around 10 years. The NFL couple’s relationship has had its share of ups and downs. In fact, Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek broke up at some point in their relationship.

The NFL WAG sat down with PageSix to promote SI Swimsuit’s 2024 issue, during which Kostek reflected on the secret breakup. Talking about that time in her relationship, the NFL WAG said:

“Rob and I have been together for many years. We’ve had our ups, we’ve had our downs, and we’ve been able to break up, do our thing and get back together and heal in different ways, and learn and grow through the years."

According to Kostek, she started dating Rob at the age of 21. Being in a relationship for so long, it’s expected to encounter questions about marriage. When asked about her plans for getting married to Rob Gronkowski, the NFL WAG replied:

“I feel like this question gets asked to a lot of women who are in relationships for a long time, and a lot of people don’t get asked, ‘Are you happy? How’s your heart?’ Because that’s what’s most important. If we were to be married sooner, it would have been over by now. But we’ve been able to do our thing individually.”

How did Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski meet?

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski met in 2013 at a charity event while they were filling their plates with Thanksgiving turkey. The NFL WAG later recalled that particular moment with People Magazine.

“Camille and I met during Thanksgiving week. Therefore, I am very thankful for the charity event we met at,” she had said.

During that time, Camille Kostek was on the cheerleading team of the New England Patriots while Rob Gronkowski was in his third season for the team. Back then, Kostek had a rule that she wouldn’t date any player, especially from the same team. The NFL WAG was worried about breaking that rule.

Interestingly, when Gronkowski gave Kostek his number through one of his teammates, she decided to keep that exchange to herself. During an interview for This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson on SiriusXM, she explained why she did that.

“I didn’t make it locker-room talk. I never spoke about it. Some of my captains now are probably like, ‘Girl, what?’ So, and then I just sat on it for a couple of days, and then I FaceTimed him,” Kostek said

The two kept their romance a secret until going public in September 2015. Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski went public with their romance as the model was spotted cheering the tight end in one of the games. The same month, she posted a picture with him for the first time, officially confirming their romance.