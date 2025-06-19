Rob Gronkowski’s supermodel GF Camille Kostek channels iconic CJ Parker in 'high hips' swimsuit [PHOTO]

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek grabbed fans' attention in her latest 90s-themed photoshoot. The SI supermodel recreated CJ Parker's look from "Baywatch" in a red high-hip suit.
On Tuesday, she shared a few snaps of her photoshoot on her Instagram, donning the iconic outfit. Kostek wrote in the caption:
"introducing the Parker one piece in honor of my girl CJ Parker ❤️🔥 inspired by her iconic Baywatch red high hip suit. Our shiny red material and ice blue trim makes this my all time favorite piece from the collection… (ok i said it) The entire collection is now available to shop!!!"
She posed by the poolside in the red suit in the pictures. CJ Parker is an iconic character from the popular television series Baywatch, portrayed by Pamela Anderson.
Parker is a lifeguard and is best known for her red high-hip suit. Camille Kostek recreated the iconic character look in it on a 90s camcorder for her new collection. The SI Swimsuit model collaborated with La Porte to launch a unique summer collection.
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek launches a unique collection
On Friday, June 13, Rob Gronkowski's Camille Kostek shared a video of her collaboration with La Porte Swim to announce her unique collection. She posted a short video featuring the former New England Patriots tight end, on her Instagram account, with a caption saying:
"camille kostek collection x @laporteswim is OUT NOW !!!"
Camille Kostek did the photoshoot in the '90s theme. She was seen sporting a bikini and also shared a rare glimpse of her CJ Parker suit in the same video.
Gronkowski reacted to the reel, writing:
"Dang, I am a swim suit model now! @sportsillustrated couldn’t handle this package! Hillary wishes she could get her hands on this man!! Hehehehe"
La Porte shared more snaps of the unique collection on its Instagram account.
Camille Kostek wore a white skirt, pairing it with a crop top and a matching scarf, while in another snap she posed in a knitted skirt and top.
