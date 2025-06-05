Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek opens up about dark side of her "glamorous" supermodel career in wake of landing Durex deal

Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is sharing insight on her life as a model and content creator. Kostek shared a look at her lifestyle that many may see as glamorous, yet it takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice to make it all come together.

She said that her life as a model and host is just one side of her career, and that her life as a content creator is only successful because she has to put in all of the work. She doesn't have a manager to set up brand deals, and she responds to all social media and emails herself.

"I was thinking how I don't share enough about what goes into the content creating side of my job. I wear many hats and my days always look different—from hosting gigs to modeling, acting, appearances, shoots, etc.

"But content creation itself is a full-time job behind the scenes. I want to share a more unfiltered work routine so you can see how much time and effort goes into the glamorous final product you usually see!"

Kostek revealed details about her role as a content creator in an Instagram Story on the set of her latest brand deal with Durex.

"I am the one responding to all of you on Instagram and TikTok. I am the one running errands, taking meetings, and pulling my creative mind into what you see on my social media and the brands I bring to life. I am always on the go.

"Whenever I do more upfront work accepting brand deals, I am the one writing the scripts, creating the content, editing, developing, hiring production, and collaborating with friends to bring ideas to life.

"I am the one working with brands to ensure the content aligns with their vision and guidelines. I take meetings with brands, clients, and teams, then bring those ideas to life."

"There is so much work that goes into my job that I want to share more of the unfiltered work routine and behind-the-scenes process. I think it would be fun to show more about how I create, direct, and bring ideas to life."

Camille Kostek shared a behind-the-scenes look at her life as a content creator. (Photo via Camille Kostek's Instagram Story)

Kostek has one million followers on Instagram and another 507,000 followers on TikTok.

Rob Gronkowski applauded Camille Kostek's Miami Swim Week appearance

Camille Kostek made her eighth appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition this year and walked in the Miami Swim Week for the publication as well. Rob Gronkowski made his first appearance at the Miami Swim Week to support Kostek.

The four-time Super Bowl champion shared clips of the couple at the fashion show and in the caption, applauded his longtime girlfriend for her hard work.

"My 1st Miami Swim week and it was popping!! Got to celebrate my baby representing @sportsillustrated swimsuit issue for 8 years now!! #miamiswimweek #sportsillustratedswimsuit," Gronkowski captioned his Instagram post.

Gronkowski and Kostek began dating in 2015 while he played tight end for the New England Patriots, and she was a cheerleader for the team.

