WATCH: Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek returns as ‘cover girl’ for Sports Illustrated’s 2026 issue

NFL legend Camille Kostek was tagged in an Instagram post by Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit division on Tuesday featuring the 33-year-old model. The post included a clip from SI’s swimsuit photoshoot and was captioned:

"Our 2019 cover girl @camillekostek is back for the 2025 issue. @saasfee @thecaprasaasfee @myswitzerland #CamilleKostek #SISwim #SISnowsuits."

Kostek’s beau and former New England Patriots tight end, Rob Gronkowski, was stunned by the pictures as he commented:

"Wowsers 🔥🔥❤️❤️"

Rob Gronkowski comments on girlfriend Camille Kostek's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's photoshoot

According to SI’s official website, the photoshoot took place against the backdrop of Saas-Fee, Switzerland’s snowy mountains, with Kostek posing in a blue bikini. She was also seen wearing a brown fur coat and brown sunglasses to complement her look.

Kostek and the crew raised the temperature in a cold location, as she provided breathtaking poses for photographer Derek Kettela. Although this was just a sneak peek, the full gallery won’t be available until May.

In another picture from the shoot, Kostek appeared in a black bikini while posing in ski attire. She complemented her look with skis, orange ski poles, ski boots, and glasses by Blenders. The bikini, endorsed by SI, is available on Myra Swim’s official website. The Myra Swim Vera Top I Oxford is priced at $110.00, and the Kyle Bottom I Oxford is also priced at $110.00.

The six-time SI Swimsuit model returned for another shoot, marking her eighth consecutive year with SI Swimsuit since she was discovered in a Swim Search open casting call in 2018 alongside Haley Kalil.

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek's travel adventures

Camille Kostek has traveled to multiple locations with the SI crew. She followed her 2018 venture with a trip to Kangaroo Island, Australia, with Josie Clough, which propelled her to the cover of SI Magazine.

Her other ventures include two trips to the Dominican Republic — one in 2020 with Kate Powers and another with James Macari in 2023. She accompanied Ben Watts on two trips: one in 2021 to Hollywood, Florida, and another in 2024 to Portugal for a special Legends photoshoot. In 2022, she also collaborated with Derek Kettela during a trip to St. Croix.

Kostek’s travel adventures aren’t limited to her work. Last month, she went to Aspen with her sisters in a private jet while celebrating her birthday mid-flight.

