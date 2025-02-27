In Pics: Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek jets off to Aspen for birthday weekend

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek took to IG on Tuesday to post pictures from her birthday vacation trip to Aspen, Colorado.

The model and actress captioned her post:

“The birthday weekend in Aspen was iconic, the private jet was luxurious, but the laughter with my sisters was the best part 🤎❄️🧁🧸”

In one of the clips, Camille appeared to be celebrating with her sisters, Julia and Alina Kostek. She turned 33 on Feb 19, suggesting that the celebration happened a week prior. The private jet party in the air showcased the luxurious lifestyle of the ‘Free Guy’ star.

Camille wore a brown jacket, white top, blue denim, black sunglasses and snakeskin boots. She appeared to be in a cheerful mood while posing with her birthday cake, playing around with her gifts (three teddy bears), and sharing a laugh with her sisters.

Rob Gronkowski shares a heartfelt message for girlfriend Camille Kostek

Rob Gronkowski was conspicuous by his absence in his girlfriend Camille Kostek's birthday celebration.

Despite missing the celebration, the NFL legend took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend. He uploaded two pictures and wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my Dancing Queen @camillekostek !! From your incredible kindness to your infectious energy, you light up every room you walk into babe!! You deserve the best, not just today but always. Love you to the moon and back! And the best Momma anyone could ask for to our loving boy @ralphiegronkowski !! ❤️❤️”

Camille had a gorgeous pink birthday cake with ‘Happy birthday’ written on top accompanied with pink flowers that matched the vibe. She showcased the gift on her post and shared it on her IG story earlier with a special message for Gronk:

“The sweetest surprise when I walked on.”

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek haven’t been together in the last few days due to their busy schedules. Gronk was on duty as an NFL analyst on FOX for Super Bowl LIX, while Kostek attended the event with her friends. Gronk is likely in Australia now, as per his latest Instagram post.

