Rob Gronkowski pens sweet birthday message on girlfriend Camille Kostek's 33rd birthday-"Love you to the moon" 

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Feb 20, 2025 16:25 GMT
Rob Gronkowski celebrated longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek's 33rd birthday on Wednesday. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end shared photos along with a sweet caption for Kostek.

"Happy Birthday to my Dancing Queen @camillekostek !!" he wrote. "From your incredible kindness to your infectious energy, you light up every room you walk into babe!! You deserve the best, not just today but always. Love you to the moon and back! And the best Momma anyone could ask for to our loving boy @ralphiegronkowski !! ❤️❤️"
Kostek reshared Gronkowski's post on her own Instagram story as well and added a red birthday balloon and a kiss emoji to show her love and appreciation for the post.

Camille Kostek said she and Rob Gronkowski always 'stay busy' in NFL retirement

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the New England Patriots after the 2018 NFL season. In March 2020, when former teammate Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski came out of retirement and added another Super Bowl ring to his collection.

Gronkowski retired again in June 2022 for good. Gronkowski now has immersed himself into a media career and according to Camille Kostek, the couple is enjoying this new chapter of their lives.

Just days before the former NFL tight end hosted his first Super Bowl pregame show, Kostek told Jena Sims of FOX News Digital that their lives are busy right now but that she wouldn't change anything.

"He's stepped into this next chapter of his life, but he's so busy with FOX," Kostek said. "I mean, the guy has a five-hour pregame show on Super Bowl Sunday. Halftime show. Postgame show. … We're always doing something new.
"We're always finding something to challenge us. We're always keeping busy, but it's fun. Running around, city to city, doing all of our things and getting to come together."

Rob Gronkowski is an analyst with FOX Sports covering the Sunday pregame show each week during the NFL season.

