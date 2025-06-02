  • home icon
  Rob Gronkowski jokes about modeling debut as gf Camille Kostek launches her swimsuit line

Rob Gronkowski jokes about modeling debut as gf Camille Kostek launches her swimsuit line

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 02, 2025 14:33 GMT
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Kick Off Dinner With KYU, Drinking Pig BBQ and Shiso at W South Beach - Source: Getty
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Kick Off Dinner With KYU, Drinking Pig BBQ and Shiso at W South Beach - Source: Getty

After enjoying the success of Sports Illustrated magazine's 2025 issue, Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek has moved on to another project. Kostek announced her partnership with LA PORTE to launch her own swimsuit collection.

On Sunday, Kostek posted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip of an announcement reel she created to reveal her partnership with the swimsuit brand in her story. Gronkowski reshared that IG story on his account, along with a hilarious message.

The ex-Patriots tight end joked about his modeling debut, as the clip featured a funny moment where Gronkowski joined Kostek for a quick posing session. Gronkowski said:

"Wait till the end. My modeling career just started!"
Rob Gronkowski jokes about modeling debut with gf Camille Kostek (Image Credit: Gronkowski/IG)
Rob Gronkowski jokes about modeling debut with gf Camille Kostek (Image Credit: Gronkowski/IG)

On Friday, Kostek announced her swimsuit line with LA PORTE via an Instagram post. In the caption, the SI model revealed that the collection will drop on Friday next week.

"ahhhhh!!! camille x @laporteswim. dropping June 13th!!!" Kostek wrote in the caption.

Before Rob Gronkowski video-bombed Camille Kostek, the couple attended the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show at W South Beach. Kostek later shared her sassy moments walking on the runway in a beautiful cowboys-inspired outfit.

Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek shared going 'very undercover' for first date

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek started dating in 2013 and kept their relationship private until 2015. The couple doesn't shy away from talking about their romance whenever an interesting question comes up.

During the Super Bowl week, Kostek was interviewed by The Post, in one of the segments of which she revealed going "undercover" for her first date with Gronkowski. Talking about how she broke a major rule among cheerleaders, Kostek said:

“Our first date was very undercover because I was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and you’re not allowed to date the players but I was a bad girl. We went to the movies at Patriot Place in the lux level and we went with our hoodies up."

While fans assume that Gronkowski and Kostek have had a smooth relationship, the SI model confessed to a major drama in their romance.

Kostek revealed that she and Gronkowski broke up at some point in their decade-long relationship. However, the two resolved their issues and eventually reunited.

Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Edited by Krutik Jain
