Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek struts down runway at 2025 SI Swimsuit Show: WATCH

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, walked the runway at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show and looked amazing. Wearing an ensemble topped with a leopard print cowboy hat, Kostek walked with total confidence under the lights at the W South Beach on Saturday.

Her friend, Niki, proudly posted a clip of her on Instagram, writing,

“We love you, Camille Kostek.”

Turns out, as per Camille's follow-up IG Story, she also closed the show.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @CamilleKostek)

As posted by one of the videographers at the event, Rob Gronkowski was also present at the SI Swimsuit party.

This was Camille’s third time walking in the SI Swimsuit Show. She’s known not just for modeling, but for encouraging people to feel confident in their own skin. She stands for natural beauty and loving yourself just as you are.

Camille Kostek has graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue multiple times, with her first cover debut in 2019. For the 2025 edition, she was part of a photo spread from Switzerland in the issue.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek met in November 2013 at a charity event. At that time, Rob was playing for the New England Patriots, and Camille was a cheerleader for the team.

In September 2015, they went public.

Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek reacts as Bethenny Frankel opens up about her 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show

At 54, Bethenny Frankel made a big splash at the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New York City" star walked the runway in several fun swimsuits, including a pink polka-dot bikini. She wowed the crowd by tossing off a black cover-up to show it off.

Frankel later posted on Instagram about how much she loved the show and said it was all about “women supporting women.”

Fellow model Camille Kostek commented,

"So happy our paths crossed and that it was HERE 🫶🏼 you DID THAT 👏"

The veteran actress replied:

"OMG YOU WERE SO BEAUTIFUL INSIDE & OUT & so SUPPORTIVE."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @bethennyfrankel)

Just like Audrey Hepburn said, "Happy girls are the prettiest," Frankel and Kostek proved that on the runway.

