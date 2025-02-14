Bethenny Frankel defends Taylor Swift against 'mean spirited' booing during Super Bowl

The Super Bowl 59 was an emotional moment for not just the Kansas City Chiefs fans but also for Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who got booed by fans after the Philadelphia Eagles' impressive win. Apart from Jimmy Kimmel, Bethenny Frankel also took a stand for Swift.

On Monday, Frankel defended Swift against the booing in an Instagram clip. Calling out the Chiefs fans for being "mean-spirited," Frankel said:

“You don’t have to be a fan, a non-fan. What human being boos someone else who hasn’t really done anything wrong? That’s mean-spirited. That says bad things for our daughters and the future."

Frankel's post attracted reactions from fans and critics, including comedian Nikki Glaser. Glaser also defended Swift for getting booed during the Super Bowl.

"It was so gross. And I love the hypocrisy of these comments. You all would lose your minds if you saw her in the street and beg for a selfie. America is cooked," she wrote on Frankel's IG post's comment section.

Nikki Glaser defends Taylor Swift (Image Source: Bethenny Frankel/IG)

NFL reporter Erin Andrews lashed out at Chiefs fans for booing Taylor Swift

Apart from Bethenny Frankel, NFL reporter Erin Andrews wasn't impressed with the Chiefs fans for booing Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl 59. On Tuesday, Andrews criticized the fans on her "Calm Down" podcast.

"I feel bad for the most famous amazing woman in the world who f***ing gets booed at the Super Bowl," Andrews said. "She holds — I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium — the attendance record in the Super Dome as an individual, as one individual standing up on that stage rocking the world.”

With a loss in the Super Bowl 59, Travis Kelce's offseason has officially started. According to a recent report, Kelce has planned to spend private time vacationing with Swift to get over the Chiefs' loss and restore his spirits before heading into the 2025 regular season. The couple has previously shown interest in buying a new home in Kansas City to spend their private time away from any media attention.

