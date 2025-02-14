  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bethenny Frankel defends Taylor Swift against 'mean spirited' booing during Super Bowl

Bethenny Frankel defends Taylor Swift against 'mean spirited' booing during Super Bowl

By Shanu Singh
Modified Feb 14, 2025 16:36 GMT
Bethenny Frankel defends Taylor Swift against
Bethenny Frankel defends Taylor Swift against 'mean spirited' booing during Super Bowl (Image Source: Getty)

The Super Bowl 59 was an emotional moment for not just the Kansas City Chiefs fans but also for Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who got booed by fans after the Philadelphia Eagles' impressive win. Apart from Jimmy Kimmel, Bethenny Frankel also took a stand for Swift.

Ad

On Monday, Frankel defended Swift against the booing in an Instagram clip. Calling out the Chiefs fans for being "mean-spirited," Frankel said:

“You don’t have to be a fan, a non-fan. What human being boos someone else who hasn’t really done anything wrong? That’s mean-spirited. That says bad things for our daughters and the future."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Frankel's post attracted reactions from fans and critics, including comedian Nikki Glaser. Glaser also defended Swift for getting booed during the Super Bowl.

"It was so gross. And I love the hypocrisy of these comments. You all would lose your minds if you saw her in the street and beg for a selfie. America is cooked," she wrote on Frankel's IG post's comment section.
Ad
Nikki Glaser defends Taylor Swift (Image Source: Bethenny Frankel/IG)
Nikki Glaser defends Taylor Swift (Image Source: Bethenny Frankel/IG)

NFL reporter Erin Andrews lashed out at Chiefs fans for booing Taylor Swift

Apart from Bethenny Frankel, NFL reporter Erin Andrews wasn't impressed with the Chiefs fans for booing Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl 59. On Tuesday, Andrews criticized the fans on her "Calm Down" podcast.

Ad
"I feel bad for the most famous amazing woman in the world who f***ing gets booed at the Super Bowl," Andrews said. "She holds — I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium — the attendance record in the Super Dome as an individual, as one individual standing up on that stage rocking the world.”
Ad

With a loss in the Super Bowl 59, Travis Kelce's offseason has officially started. According to a recent report, Kelce has planned to spend private time vacationing with Swift to get over the Chiefs' loss and restore his spirits before heading into the 2025 regular season. The couple has previously shown interest in buying a new home in Kansas City to spend their private time away from any media attention.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी