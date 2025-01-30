Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift want to 'buy a home together' amidst security concerns at TE's KC estate: Report

Taylor Swift's security concerns have been raised significantly after Travis Kelce's mansion in Kansas City was burglarized in October. While there have been major changes made inside the property to improve the security of the estate, it didn't stop the couple from considering buying another place to live.

Even though Swift owns a property in Rhode Island, which is currently being renovated, she is planning to invest in another real estate in Kansas City. According to a report from US Weekly on Wednesday, the Chiefs couple have already talked about their mutual interest in owning another property.

"When they have time, they want to look at real estate. [The couple has] talked about exploring buying a home together," an unknown source reported to the publication.

According to the Daily Mail, the Chiefs tight end lost around $100,000 and his first Super Bowl jersey to the burglary in October.

Travis Kelce's teammate George Karlaftis recalled his first-ever meeting with Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday. In one of the segments of his interview, Karlaftis recalled his first-ever meeting with Taylor Swift. Talking about how he was "blown away" by her "kind" nature, the defensive end said:

"The first time I met her was after one of the games, it was with my girlfriend - and Travis, obviously. We were just blown away. Obviously, I know Travis and I've known him for some time.” (12:30)

“But just how much of a normal person she is! Super humble, super kind, and just awesome to be around. Very much like 87, so when you meet that big a superstar, it's not what you expect, but that's how she was and is,” Karlaftis added.

Apart from George Karlaftis, WNBA star Caitlin Clark also recalled her "fun" time sharing VIP suites with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs Texans divisional playoff game. Before Clark, former WWE alum Baron Corbin shared his "crazy" experience enjoying a Chiefs game with the Blank Space singer.

