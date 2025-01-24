Ex-WWE star Baron Corbin recalls 'crazy' experience sharing VIP suite with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have often been praised for their friendly nature. Recently, former WWE star Baron Corbin launched his praises for the 'All Too Well' singer while recapping his "crazy" experience sharing the VIP suites with her at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

On Thursday, Baron Corbin made an appearance on the “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” podcast. During his time there, the former WWE star recalled his experience sharing the VIP suite with Taylor Swift. Talking about how Travis Kelce invited him to one of the Chiefs' games, Corbin said:

"(Travis and I) we’re, like, buds now. He’s like, ‘Yo, come to a game. Let me treat you to a game (and) stay in my suite.’ He’s like, ‘I own a suite there.’ So, we went (and) they took us up to the suite, and then (either my uncle or my brother) was like, ‘I wonder if Taylor’s going to be here,’ and as they say it, she was (walking) into the room." (1:26:16)

Moving forward, Corbin explained how his brother was "freaking" out after seeing Taylor Swift in the same room as him. However, the 'Blank Space' singer treated everyone like "family." Praising Swift for her "different magnitude," Corbin said:

"My brother’s freaking a little bit and she walks right up to everybody, gives them a hug (and) gave us a hug like it was, like you were instantly family. It was crazy 'cause I (felt) like I was in a fishbowl and I wanted out of the suite."

"It’s just mobs of people taking selfies of Taylor and just her existing. I’ve never been around someone like that. ... It’s a different magnitude. You felt like everyone in the stadium is staring at you because you’re standing behind her," Corbin concluded.

Comedian Ron Funches praised Travis Kelce's 'golden retriever'-like cheerful nature

Baron Corbin's statement came less than a week after comedian Ron Funches praised Travis Kelce for his cheerful nature. On Sunday, Funches took to his Instagram account to post a clip from his standup gig in Kansas City. In the clip, the comedian can be seen praising Kelce as he said:

"I started doing this game show … and it’s hosted by Travis Kelce. We started to become friendly, you know? And then he knew I was coming out to do shows for Thanksgiving week and he hit me up on Instagram and he was just like, ‘Hey man, are you coming to my city, let me know if you need anything.’"

"He’s a f—ing good guy. He’s a good dude and not only did he get us tickets (but) an hour-and-a-half before the game, I get another little ding on my phone. He was just like, ‘Hey man, I’m getting ready to go into game mode, I’m gonna turn my phone off but before I do, I just want to make sure you got in OK,’" Funches added.

While Baron Corbin and Ron Funches praised Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, NFL legend Michael Irvin hasn’t been quite impressed with the 'All Too Well' singer. Irvin recently called out Swift and the Chiefs for their alleged attempts at stealing the Dallas Cowboys' "America's Team" title.

