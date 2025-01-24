Michael Irvin accuses Chiefs, Taylor Swift of trying to steal Cowboys' 'America's Team' title

The Dallas Cowboys’ cherished title of “America’s Team” might be slipping away, and the team's former star wide receiver, Michael Irvin believes Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs are responsible.

Speaking on the “It Is What It Is” podcast, the Hall of Famer shared his concerns over what he sees as an intentional cultural shift that could dethrone his beloved Cowboys.

Moreover, Irvin feels Caitlin Clark is an added woe, especially after she was spotted alongside Swift cheering the Chiefs.

“We’re going to talk about Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game,” Irvin said. "Those are two good old American girls. They’re trying to make those Chiefs to all of them. They’re trying to steal America’s title.”

Irvin's comments come after Swift and Clark were spotted together enjoying the Chiefs vs. Texans clash on January 18.

Well, Taylor Swift's influence is undeniable. Ever since the "Love Story" singer started dating Travis Kelce, she has helped make the Kansas City Chiefs more popular. Her attendances at Arrowhead Stadium have always made headlines.

It is not just her presence that creates a thrill. From a financial point of view, the NFL has seen a boost in its revenue. However, Michael Irvin is upset for both personal and competitive reasons.

The Cowboys haven’t made it to the conference championship game since 1995 and it kind of hurts their pride. Being "America’s Team" wasn’t just about winning games. It was about representing the whole country. Thus, it is totally understandable where Irvin is coming from.

Next up, the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

