Caitlin Clark reveals why she was stressed about jinxing Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs while catching AFCCG with Taylor Swift

Before cheering for Travis Kelce at the AFC win vs Buffalo Bills, Taylor Swift marked her attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans last week. The Blank Space singer was spotted enjoying the game from the VIP suites, alongside her parents and WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

Talking about sharing a VIP suite with Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark recently recalled how she was worried about jinxing the Chiefs game. During her appearance on "Swarmcast" podcast on Monday, Clark shared a detailed explanation of her worries for jinxing the game. Recalling how Swift's charm ended up immunizing the Chiefs, Clark said:

"It's just cute to see how excited she is for the Chiefs and getting to share that I was like, 'oh my god she loves this, she loves the Chiefs as much as me, this is incredible'. We had so much fun and honestly, it was the perfect game. The Chiefs won, it was close at halftime, Travis scores a huge touchdown for the Chiefs, we ended up winning.” (28:47)

"There was nothing crazy that happened and we felt confident as it got to the end. It ended up being a perfect game. I was a little nervous because the last time I went to Arrowhead we lost - I was like I don't want to be a bad luck charm but it's all good, we figured it out and I am allowed back," Clark further added.

Taylor Swift's charm worked for the Chiefs as they succeeded in beating the Texans by 23-14. Following that, the Chiefs went on to grab the AFC title from the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Jalen Rose's daughter Mariah called out Taylor Swift for 'terrible' outfit at Chiefs vs Bills

Just like her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been known for her incredible and unique fashion choices. However, Swift's outfit choice for Chiefs vs Bills didn't land well with former NBA star Jalen Rose's daughter Mariah. Calling out Swift for her outfit, via an X post on Monday, Mariah said:

"This is terrible. I saw some people trying to say she's doing promo for Louis Vuitton. If that is the case, then (fellow musician) Pharrell (Williams) needs to sue her, because the jacket really isn't that bad and the hat really isn't that bad. "

"It's the bottom half of the outfit. What stylist, whoever sent her that jacket was like, 'Yeah, we'll go crazy with this, a black pleated schoolgirl skirt and some red tights?'" Mariah further added.

For the gameday, Taylor Swift opted for a stylish yet luxurious outfit worth $8400. The All Too Well's overall outfit comprised apparel primarily from Louis Vuitton.

