NFL reporter Erin Andrews calls out Chiefs fans for booing Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX with a huge margin of 40-22. Following the game, not just the Chiefs players but also Taylor Swift received criticisms from fans. Fan booed the Blank Space singer as the Chiefs lost the big game.

In Tuesday's episode of "Calm Down," NFL reporter Erin Andrews took a stand for Swift against the booing from the fans. Andrews clapped back at fans for trolling Swift despite her charm, having helped the Chiefs win multiple games in the 2024 regular season.

"I feel bad for the most famous amazing woman in the world who f---ing gets booed at the Super Bowl," Andrews said. "She holds — I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium — the attendance record in the Superdome as an individual, as one individual standing up on that stage rocking the world.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Apart from Andrews, Jimmy Kimmel also made headlines for his viral dig at Donald Trump's controversial comment on Swift regarding the Super Bowl booing. Calling Trump "jealous" of Swift, the late night show host said:

“Some of the crowd booed Taylor Swift when they put her up on Jumbotron, which, of course made Harry conman Senior very happy. He posted three times about this. After the game he wrote, 'The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got booed out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving.'" (Timestamp: 6:55)

“She didn’t get booed out of the stadium. Unlike you, she stayed for the whole game. It was the Eagles' fans who were booing. But you’re right, it’s all about you. It’s always all about you. Trump's just jealous of Taylor Swift because she has more followers and more money and no kids than he does," Kimmel added.

Erin Andrews revealed Taylor Swift's contribution in helping her deal with 'a**holes'

Throughout her media career, NFL reporter Erin Andrews has come across multiple "a**holes." However, according to Andrews, Taylor Swift's "The Man" song has helped her deal with such individuals. Sharing details into her take, during an interview with ELLE Magazine last week, Andrews said:

“'What would Taylor do?' The song 'The Man' is my anthem," Andrews said. "My girlfriend, Charissa Thompson, who does my 'Calm Down' podcast with me, we deal with a**holes, and we’re always like 'OK, what would Taylor do?' You never see her be nasty. You never see her be catty. She always handles things so professionally."

Expand Tweet

Andrews covered the Super Bowl LIX with NFL legend Tom Brady. Almost a week before the Super Bowl, Andrews confessed to suffering from a health setback that could have significantly affected her Fox Sports gig.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.