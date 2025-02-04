NFL reporter Erin Andrews reveals how Taylor Swift helps her 'deal with a**holes'

Erin Andrews has encountered multiple "a**holes" throughout her media career on and off the field. However, it was Taylor Swift who indirectly helped the NFL reporter deal with such individuals.

On Monday, ELLE released an exclusive interview with Andrews, where she revealed using Swift's "The Man" song as her "mantra" for life.

“'What would Taylor do?' The song 'The Man' is my anthem," Andrews said. "My girlfriend Charissa Thompson, who does my 'Calm Down' podcast with me, we deal with a**holes, and we’re always like 'OK, what would Taylor do?' You never see her be nasty. You never see her be catty. She always handles things so professionally."

Andrews also recalled her first reaction to Swift wearing her "Wear" brand's Chiefs merchandise during last year's Super Bowl.

"When she first walked into that Thursday night game in our windbreaker, I was screaming and crying," Andrews said. "And then when she walked into the 2024 AFC Championship in WEAR, I was like, Come on, enough is enough. I wasn’t even thinking of it for the 2024 Super Bowl.

"So when I saw what she was wearing, I just started crying on the plane, and the flight attendant was like, 'You good?' I was like, 'No, I’ll have a double tequila and water. Thank you.' It was amazing. It was one of our biggest moments."

Erin Andrews revealed a major health setback ahead of Super Bowl reporting alongside Tom Brady

During an interview with Athletech on Wednesday, Erin Andrews revealed how she has been suffering from dry eyes disease. Her health setback came with less than a week left before she reports in the Super Bowl alongside Tom Brady.

"I just thought it was my eyes being tired," Andrews said. "I thought maybe it was just because I'm looking at my screen so much — my eyes always kind of feel a little scratchy, gritty. I'm always like wiping them or trying to blink. I just thought that that's how it was.

"Turns out, I'm an idiot, and my doctor's like, 'No, that's dry eye.' Like (if you are) constantly rubbing your eyes or blinking or thinking, 'Oh, my eyes feel super dry or scratchy' go ask somebody about it because there’s actually something that can relieve your symptoms."

Andrews previously faced massive criticism from fans, including a meteorologist who ripped the NFL reporter for "making up" weather reports during the Week 9 clash between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

