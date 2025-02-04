Erin Andrews opens up about recent health setback ahead of Fox duties with Tom Brady at Super Bowl

NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews is preparing for her upcoming Fox role for the Super Bowl alongside Tom Brady. However, her preparations took a major toll as Andrews revealed that she had a health setback, with the big game less than a week away.

In an exclusive interview with Athletech last week, she shed light on her struggles with "dry eyes." Recalling her interaction with the doctor, who made her aware of her "symptoms," Andrews said:

"I just thought it was my eyes being tired. I thought maybe it was just because I'm looking at my screen so much - my eyes always kind of feel a little scratchy, gritty. I'm always like wiping them or trying to blink. I just thought that that's how it was.

"Turns out, I'm an idiot, and my doctor's like, 'No, that's dry eye.' Like [if you are] constantly rubbing your eyes or blinking or thinking, 'Oh, my eyes feel super dry or scratchy' go ask somebody about it because there’s actually something that can relieve your symptoms."

Erin Andrews revealed Taylor Swift-inspired mantra for dealing with ‘a**holes’

As a woman reporter, Erin Andrews has often faced hard times throughout her career, but her Taylor Swift-inspired mantra has helped her maintain calm even in tough situations.

On Monday, Andrews sat in an interview with ELLE, during which she revealed how Swift's "The Man" song has been helping her "deal with a**holes."

“'What would Taylor do?' The song 'The Man' is my anthem," Andrews said. "My girlfriend Charissa Thompson, who does my Calm Down podcast with me, we deal with a**holes, and we’re always like 'OK. What would Taylor do?' You never see her be nasty. You never see her be catty. She always handles things so professionally.”

Erin Andrews has been working with Fox Sports since 2021 and has already covered three Super Bowls. Andrews' fourth Super Bowl coverage will be alongside Tom Brady, for whom it will be his last game of the first season as a Fox commentator.

