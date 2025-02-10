Donald Trump and Taylor Swift do not have much in common but they share a common passion in wanting Travis Kelce and the Chiefs to win. When Kansas City took on Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX, they were both rooting for the same side.

The singer wanted the Chiefs to win because her partner is a tight end on the roster. The President of the United States wanted them to lift the Lombardi Trophy because quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife and mother had praised him when he was running for the highest office in the land.

Both of them were left disappointed as the Eagles won 40-22 with Donald Trump leaving before the game ended. Taylor Swift did not have a happy night either. Not only did her boyfriend's team lose, but she was booed by the Eagles fans before the game began.

Instead of taking her side because they were supporting the same team, the President decided to declare that the Philadelphia crowd was booing her because she had endorsed Kamala Harris over him during last year's election campaign.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Donald Trump all have brutal night at Super Bowl LIX

Donald Trump won the Presidency of the United States last year and retook the White House four years after he lost as an incumbent to Joe Biden. Taylor Swift took over the world with her Eras Tour, which became a mammoth success, made her a billionaire, and spawned an economy of its own. Travis Kelce started dating the entertainer and won his second Super Bowl in two years, and third overall, in 2023.

All of them were flying high but the Eagles did not care for their reputation in Super Bowl LIX. They did not see the Chiefs as reigning Super Bowl champions but just another team to dispatch. And they did so handily. They took the largest lead that anyone ever had in a title game in this millennium and treated Patrick Mahomes just as any other quarterback.

This means that the Green Bay Packers remain the last team to win three consecutive titles. Nobody has done it since and nobody has achieved it in the Super Bowl era. The wait goes on for a dynasty greater than the current iteration of the Chiefs.

