Donald Trump makes early exit from Super Bowl hours after praising ‘MAGA’ Brittany & Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Donald Trump became the first President ever to attend a Super Bowl when he rocked up in New Orleans to watch the Eagles play the Chiefs. However, like many other fans, he saw a lopsided game where Philadelphia took a mammoth 24-point lead in the first half. They then followed it up with 10 more unanswered points to open the second half.

With the score 34-0, the news filtered through that the President had left the building. He had praised Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes after the latter apparently lent her support to Donald Trump during the campaign. Perhaps seeing them fall so far behind dampened his interest.

Donald Trump's prediction falls flat as Patrick Mahomes' performance disappoints in front of POTUS

Donald Trump had declared before Super Bowl LIX that he thought the Chiefs were going to win based on Patrick Mahomes' ability on the field. He praised him and his wife before saying that he expected Kansas City to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

"I've watched this great quarterback, who's got a phenomenal wife, she is a Trump fan and a MAGA fan, I happen to love her, she's a great person... I have to go with Kansas City."

Patrick Mahomes had returned the favor saying that it was an honor to play in front of a sitting President, irrespective of who was in the White House.

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting President," the Chiefs quarterback told reporters on Wednesday. "Someone that is at the top position in our country."

Tight end Travis Kelce had similar sentiments and concurred,

"No matter who the President is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life," Kelce stated. "Having the President there... it's the best country in the world. So, that'd be pretty cool."

However, whatever honor might have been there, it was destroyed by the end. The Eagles took a 40-6 lead and two touchdowns in garbage time could not disguise how thoroughly the Chiefs were dominated. This was not just revenge for two years ago. This was an annihilation that would have left any Kansas City fan feeling blue, not just Donald Trump. Philadelphia, meanwhile, can begin celebrating their second-ever championship.

