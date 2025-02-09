Who does Donald Trump want to win the Super Bowl? US President picks sides between Chiefs and Eagles

Donald Trump is about to do what no sitting U.S. president has ever done: attend a Super Bowl. And after dithering when asked for a prediction the first time, he now has a definitive answer to that question.

On Sunday, just hours before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, he was briefed by Bret Baier about the topic and began by calling himself a fan of both teams:

"They’re sort of different. Philadelphia has one of the greatest running backs ... So, you have a great running back, you really have a great quarterback (in Jalen Hurts). The other team, the quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) really knows how to win. He is a great, great quarterback."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When asked who he thought would win, he said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he has won, I have to go with Kansas City. I have to go with Kansas City. At the same time, Philadelphia has a fantastic (team). It's gonna be just a great game."

Expand Tweet

Trump's planned appearance has drawn positive reactions from Chiefs figures like superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who called it "a great honor," and heiress Gracie Hunt, who joined Patrick Mahomes in calling it "cool."

Donald Trump praises Brittany Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LIX

In that same interview, Donald Trump had good words for Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany:

"I've watched this great quarterback, who's got a phenomenal wife, she is a Trump fan and a MAGA fan, I happen to love her, she's a great person."

This is not the first time he has praised her this year, however. A few days ago, he took to social media to belatedly praise her on the birth of her third child and second daughter Golden Raye:

"Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye."

Brittany was also a major supporter of Trump’s electoral campaign last year, even having to defend herself after liking his Instagram post describing his agenda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.