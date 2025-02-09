Super Bowl LIX: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt makes feelings known on Donald Trump's support for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co.

As Gracie Hunt's Kansas City Chiefs head to Super Bowl LIX following their AFC Championship win, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Jan. 27 to congratulate the team after their close victory over the Buffalo Bills. He praised Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Coach Andy Reid, and the Chiefs’ fans, even noting that many of them had voted for him.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs," Trump wrote. "What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!

Trump's message quickly became a hot topic online. Now, hours before Super Bowl lIX, one person who reacted was Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

Speaking on the “Gaines for Girls” podcast, she shared her excitement over Trump’s support.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome,” Gracie Hunt said. “Sometimes I just look at whoever I’m talking to and I’m like yeah that just wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card. But wow that’s just absolutely incredible."

Additionally, with rumors that Trump, who just started his second term as president, might attend the game in New Orleans, this Super Bowl is set to be one of the most talked-about ever.

Travis Kelce reacts to Donald Trump's attendance at Super Bowl LIX

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was careful with his words when asked about Donald Trump reportedly attending Super Bowl 59. He’s dating pop superstar Taylor Swift—who has openly opposed Trump in the past.

But Kelce kept it simple.

“I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool," he said (per Page Six).

Patrick Mahomes also gave his opinion on Donald Trump attending Super Bowl LIX, saying that it's cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president.

