Patrick Mahomes responds to Donald Trump's comments on Chiefs QB ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Donald Trump will do something that no sitting US president has ever done this week: attend a Super Bowl. And Patrick Mahomes has shared his thoughts about it.

The development was first revealed on Tuesday, with him saying when asked for a prediction:

"I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner."

That appeared to be a reference to the Kansas City Chiefs' franchise face, who said during practice on Wednesday:

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of sitting president, someone that is at the top position in our country. So I didn't see that clip, but obviously it's cool to hear that he's seen me play football in respects to the game that I play."

These echo the remarks of his teammate, Travis Kelce, who called Trump's appearance "awesome" and "a great honor":

"I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, it’s the best country in the world, and that’s pretty cool."

Also interestingly, Mahomes' wife, Brittany, staunchly supported the president during the 2024 elections.

Heightened security expected as Donald Trump makes plans for Super Bowl LIX between Chiefs and Eagles

Of course, an appearance by Donald Trump will mean greater security than usual for Super Bowl LIX, especially in the wake of the New Year’s day attack in the host city of New Orleans and the assassination attempt on the President during his electoral campaign.

Eric DeLaune, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in the area and the designated federal coordinator for the event, said that the city (where, incidentally, he was born) was in “a better spot now” than before:

“The beauty of New Orleans is that laissez-faire attitude, where people can just relax and enjoy the culture and history. But what we’re seeing here now is that there are concerns about safety, and we want them to know that we are invested in that safety.”

The security plan for the event involves the following components:

The Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System - a high-tech vehicle X-ray machine at the Superdome perimeter that screens for hidden weapons, explosives, and contraband.

An array of drones, armed tactical groups, and bomb-sniffing dogs scattered around streets and rooftops across the “Big Easy”.

Coast Guard detachments stationed across the Mississippi River, inspecting vessels and monitoring maritime traffic in conjunction with Customs and Border Protection.

More than 90 Transport Security Administration (TSA) canine units deployed at airports and other transit hubs.

Kickoff for the game is at 6:30 pm ET. on Fox.

