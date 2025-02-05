Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is gearing up to play in his fifth Super Bowl this Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Playing in his fifth Super Bowl and with the chance to be part of the first team to three-peat, Kelce will have some big names watching him in attendance.

According to the Associated Press, United States President Donald Trump will be in attendance for the Super Bowl this Sunday.

When asked about how he feels about the president being in attendance for Sunday's game, Kelce said he felt honored to have the president watch the game in the best country in the world.

Kelce said:

"That’s awesome. It’s a great honor, I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, it’s the best country in the world, and that’s pretty cool."

Travis Kelce talks about the possibility of three-peating

Travis Kelce Super Bowl LIX Opening Night - Source: Getty

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills to advance to Super Bowl LIX, the thought of becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls started to pop up in their minds.

After becoming AFC champions and punching their ticket to the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce spoke about how proud he was of the teammates who are competing for their first chance at becoming a Super Bowl champion.

Kelce said:

"It's a new feeling right now, but I'm just excited. I'm happy for the guys that are doing this for the first time, trying to make it everything for them. But I know there's bigger fish to fry and that's the Philadelphia Eagles down there in New Orleans."

Kelce also said that he expects the Eagles to have a sour taste in their mouths after the Chiefs defeated them 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Kelce added:

"We know they're gonna have a sour taste in their mouth from the last time we played them in the Super Bowl. That being said, we gotta go to work. We gotta go to work and make sure we're ready to handle it."

According to oddsmakers via ESPN, the Chiefs are currently 1.5-point favorites as of Wednesday evening. The Chiefs are a -120 moneyline favorite as the Eagles are at en even -+100 moneyline betting line.

Who do you think will win this year's Super Bowl this Sunday?

