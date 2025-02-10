Taylor Swift gives 3-word reaction after getting booed heavily by Eagles fans at Super Bowl LIX

Since last year, Taylor Swift has become a constant backdrop to our Super Bowl viewings. Ever since she began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she has been present in the championship game, given Kansas City's dynastic performance over the last few years.

Having won the last two Super Bowls, it is not surprising that many people are rooting for them to fail, including the Eagles fans, whose team is seeking to dethrone the serial victors. They made their feelings known by booing Taylor Swift when she entered the field, making it clear that they were unhappy with her Chiefs connections.

The singer looked perplexed and had an innocent reply to the whole thing. She asked,

"What's going on?"

Taylor Swift's Chiefs experience far removed from most NFL fans, including Eagles

While Taylor Swift might have been taken aback by the hostility, one can understand why fans might be giving her a hard time. She has attended 22 NFL games so far and Kansas City has won 19 of them. That is an unparalleled success.

Most supporters wait ages to see a Super Bowl win. The Lions have never seen the arena at that stage. The same applies to many other teams like the Browns. Others have reached the final match, only to fall short. Cam Newton's Panthers and Jim Kelly's Bills are two prominent examples.

The Chiefs have been exceptional over the past half-decade. They have been to the Super Bowl four times and won thrice. In contrast, the Packers, for example, won only two rings in 30 years despite having Hall-of-Fame players at the quarterback position: Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

The Bills and the Ravens have had MVP winners in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in their ranks but have not managed to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Joe Burrow has made one Super Bowl, losing to the Rams, but has not been in the playoffs for the last two years. Jalen Hurts is trying to win his first ring too, having been bested by Patrick Mahomes two years ago.

In short, Kansas City is living in a golden time where they have one of the best coaches of all time in charge of one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He has Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, to throw to and he himself is in the conversation for the greatest tight end of all time. This time shall not last forever, but the singer has caught her partner's team in their golden era.

