A.J. Brown and the Eagles are finally Super Bowl champions after they overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 40-22 in a dominant performance. There was a time when they were leading 34-0 and the reason that the score found any respectability came due to Philadelphia easing up towards the end. Kansas City scored two of their touchdowns in the fourth quarter when the game was long gone.

When asked after the game, A.J. Brown said this was a dream come true and he paid tribute to their defeated opponents, while also managing to get a shot at Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles wide receiver said that the Chiefs are a great team and called their quarterback the best in the game. He said it was to their defense's credit that made a great player look average when he is not. He commented,

"That's a good team. That's a good quarterback, probably the best quarterback in the game, and we just made him look average. We know he not average."

How did A.J. Brown and Patrick Mahomes perform in Super Bowl LIX?

A.J. Brown had three catches for 43 yards and his most important contribution was the touchdown he got in the first half. Patrick Mahomes was intercepted for the second time in the two-minute warning and that set up a first-and-goal for the Eagles in the red zone. Jalen Hurts managed to connect with the wide receiver to give them a 24-0 lead. It was crucial in getting to a point where Philadelphia could feel comfortable with their lead over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes did not have a great game. The stats line will show he had three touchdowns and two interceptions. But the interceptions came first at critical times in the first half, including a pick-six by Cooper DeJean. His scoring throws came in the third and the fourth quarter when the opposition was already leading by more than 30 points. He turned it over on downs once too and had a fumble that the Eagles recovered.

As A.J. Brown said, he looked distinctly average against a team that had the best regular-season defense coming into this game. They did to Patrick Mahomes what they have done to others all season. The Chiefs' quarterback is now 3-2 in the Championship game and while there will be a lot of talk about his regression, his record still shows that he is the best in the league currently.

