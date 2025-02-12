“He’s just jealous of Taylor Swift” - Jimmy Kimmel grills Donald Trump for criticizing Travis Kelce’s girlfriend at Super Bowl 59

When all was said and done on Sunday night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, there was no glory for the Kansas City Chiefs to bask in. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and co. to emerge 40-22 winners at Super Bowl 59.

There was history at stake in this game and the Chiefs were considered the favorites to win three Super Bowls in a row and cement their place in NFL folklore. However, after being shut out in the first half, it was clear that things weren't going their way in Super Bowl 59.

Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was also in attendance at the Super Bowl in a suite, as was President Donald Trump, who lent his support to the Chiefs before the game, even praising Patrick Mahomes' 'MAGA' wife Brittany in the process. But, that support didn't last too long. After Swift was mercilessly booed at Caesars Superdome and the Chiefs eventually lost in a blowout to the Eagles, Trump penned a message on Truth Social criticizing Swift.

This week, Jimmy Kimmel had a few things to say about that event and didn't hold any punches while talking about Trump on his weekly show.

“Some of the crowd booed Taylor Swift when they put her up on Jumbotron which of course made Harry conman Senor very happy. He posted three times about this," Kimmel said. "After the game he wrote, 'The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got booed out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving.' [6:50 onwards]

“She didn’t get booed out of the stadium. Unlike you, she stayed for the whole game. It was the Eagles' fans who were booing. But you’re right, it’s all about you. It’s always all about you. Trump's just jealous of Taylor Swift because she has more followers and more money and no kids than he does.”

Super Bowl 59: Eagles still undecided on visiting Donald Trump's White House

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles (Credits: IMAGN)

During his first term as President of the United States, the Eagles managed their first Super Bowl win, with Nick Foles as the quarterback. That year, in 2018, the Eagles did not make the trip to Washington D.C. to visit the White House, as is customary for Super Bowl winners. Trump eventually ended up canceling his invitation to the team.

Super Bowl champion Lane Johnson, who was a pivotal part of this Eagles' side run this year, said the team will take a vote to decide whether to visit the White House this time around.

