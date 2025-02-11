Lane Johnson makes feeling clear on Eagles’ plan for potential White House visit after Super Bowl win

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles avenged their heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 with a jaw-dropping display, stomping Patrick Mahomes' team 40-22 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named Super Bowl MVP, and his fiancee Bry Burrows celebrated the win at Disney World on Monday. Meanwhile, the rest of the team flew to Philadelphia to prepare for the parade.

A trip to the White House to be honored by President Donald Trump is being planned as part of the Eagles' festivities. However, not every championship-winning team visited Washington during his first term as commander-in-chief.

Star lineman Lane Johnson was asked whether the team would skip the trip or if they intended to visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win. He said he was open to it, but the decision did not rest in his hands. He added:

“I’d be honored to go, regardless of who the president is, but we’ll see. It’s ultimately a team decision. I’ll do what’s best for the team.”

Eagles White House visit: Team wasn't disinvited in 2018

Following the Eagles' first Super Bowl win in 2018, the team was invited to the White House to celebrate the victory. However, several players opted out due to a difference in opinion with President Trump about players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality. While some stars were keen on visiting, Trump claims they were disinvited from the event.

President Trump claimed that the Eagles stars who opted out of the event did it due to his insistence on players not protesting during the national anthem. However, wide receiver Torrey Smith fired back at him in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“So many lies. Here are some facts 1. Not many people were going to go 2. No one refused to go simply because Trump ‘insists’ folks stand for the anthem 3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military.”

It remains to be seen whether the Eagles' players will vote to visit the White House or opt to skip the tradition and instead extend their celebration in Philadelphia.

