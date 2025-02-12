Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's vacation plans are in the works after Chiefs' Super Bowl heartbreak: Report

The offseason didn't start as many fans expected it for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who have been recovering from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss. The couple decided to take a "break" and enjoy their private time together before returning to work.

On Tuesday, People released a report in which an unnamed source revealed how Kelce and Swift plan to enjoy a vacation together. While the location of their offseason vacation remains unknown, the couple have been "incredibly happy" to have gotten time for themselves out of their busy schedules.

“Their lives have been a whirlwind since they first started dating. Things seem great between them, and they’re incredibly happy together," the source reported to the publication.

Swift cheered for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. However, Swift received booing from fans after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22. Apart from criticism from fans, Donald Trump also made headlines for firing shots at Swift for getting booed.

Jimmy Kimmel took a stand for Taylor Swift against Donald Trump's criticism

Taylor Swift got booed at the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Donald Trump also made a striking comment about Swift regarding the booing. In Tuesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" episode, the host took a stand for Swift.

“Some of the crowd booed Taylor Swift when they put her up on Jumbotron which of course made Harry conman Senor very happy. He posted three times about this," Kimmel said. ...

“She didn’t get booed out of the stadium. Unlike you, she stayed for the whole game. It was the Eagles' fans who were booing. But you’re right, it’s all about you. It’s always all about you. Trump's just jealous of Taylor Swift because she has more followers and more money and no kids than he does," Kimmel added.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl loss didn't just upset the fans but also the Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. On Sunday, he penned down an emotional note "grieving" the team's loss.

