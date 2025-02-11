Kansas City Mayor sends 'grieving' Chiefs fans a message after devastating Super Bowl loss

The Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX has hit the team's fans hard. The Mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, sent a message to the loyal Kansas City fan base after the 40-22 loss on Sunday night.

In a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed that his city not only celebrates with dignity but also mourns with grace. He urged the residents of Kansas City to show kindness to one another, even amidst their sorrow. Mayor Quinton Lucas emphasized that the city would share its grief with its team and move forward the following day.

"We celebrate and we grieve with class in Kansas City. Be kind to your neighbors, your servers, and everyone in our community," Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "It’s a great time to be in Kansas City. Let’s make tonight’s story about how, like the Chiefs, we’ll pick right up ready to be the best tomorrow."

Kansas City fans have had much to cheer about the last six seasons, with five Super Bowl appearances and three Super Bowl wins.

Gracie Hunt reacts to Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LIX

Kansas City was looking to make NFL history with a three-peat in Super Bowl LIX. However, the Chiefs struggled right from the start. The Philadelphia Eagles defense was too much for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to find a rhythm on offense.

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie Hunt, who spent all week in New Orleans before the big game, shared her thoughts on the loss. In a post on Instagram, Hunt told her 712,000 Instagram followers that while Kansas City lost, she was still proud of the team and thanked the fans for the support.

"Praise Him when you win. Praise Him when you lose. 💔 Crying on the inside like a winner. It wasn’t the result we were hoping for, but so proud of this team’s heart and the incredible season we had," Hunt said. "Thank you to our sweet friends and family who came to support this weekend and stayed through the post game reception. Thank you to every person in the Chiefs organization for going above and beyond in all you do—we love you like family."

"Thank you to the incredible fans who bleed red with us. You all are the heartbeat of Chiefs Kingdom and are truly the best fans in the NFL. We’ll be back Chiefs Kingdom."

Hunt then promised the loyal fans that the team would return next year, ready to win again.

