"Crying on the inside like a winner" - Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt puts on a brave face after Super Bowl 59 defeat to Eagles

Two days after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie Hunt shared her thoughts on Instagram.

Despite the tough loss, she chose to stay positive and support her team.

“Praise Him when you win. Praise Him when you lose. 💔 Crying on the inside like a winner. It wasn’t the result we were hoping for, but so proud of this team’s heart and the incredible season we had,” Hunt wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hunt also thanked the Chiefs organization and fans for their dedication. She made it clear that, despite the loss, their journey wasn’t over. Kansas City would come back stronger.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Thank you to our sweet friends and family who came to support this weekend and stayed through the post-game reception," she added.

"Thank you to every person in the Chiefs organization for going above and beyond in all you do—we love you like family. Thank you to the incredible fans who bleed red with us. You all are the heartbeat of Chiefs Kingdom and are truly the best fans in the NFL. We’ll be back Chiefs Kingdom."

Alongside, she posted a series of pictures.

The first one showed Gracie with her father, mother, sister and brother. Another picture featured the team at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She also included moments with her friends from different events before the Super Bowl.

Gracie Hunt's mother Tavia feels faith is of utmost importance after Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss

After the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, Gracie Hunt's mother Tavia shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Instead of focusing on the loss, she thanked the team, the fans, and everyone who supported them. She reminded them that setbacks are part of the journey and help people grow.

More than football, her message was about perspective. Tavia said that real happiness doesn’t come from winning trophies but from faith in God.

Lastly, Gracie Hunt's mother ended her message with Bible verses and mentioned that true success comes from faith not just wins on the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.