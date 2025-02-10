  • home icon
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX: Box score, player stats, and summary ft. Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley

By Andre Castillo
Modified Feb 10, 2025 01:23 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX: Box score, player stats, and summary

At last, the time has come. Super Bowl LIX - the final game of the 2024 NFL season, the one that will determine the best team in all of football. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meeting once again two years after ther classic in the making at LVII.

Patrick Mahomes had his worst passing yardage as a starter, failing to hit at least 4,000 for the first time ever. Travis Kelce caught only three touchdowns - a career-worst. But even then, they dominated en route to a franchise-best 15-2 record and defeated the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the matchup, Saquon Barkley utterly dominated the rushing department, winning Offensive Player of the Year after joining the 2,000-yard club.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX box score

Teams1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Kansas City Chiefs0 0 0
Philadelphia Eagles7 1724

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX player stats

Passing

PlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsRating
Patrick Mahomes6/14330210.7

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsTouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Kareem Hunt120150
Isiah Pacheco210000
JuJu Smith-Schuster0002160
Hollywood Brown000190
Noah Gray000120
Xavier Worthy000110
DeAndre Hopkins000000
Travis Kelce000000
Samaje Perine000000

Defense

PlayerTotal tacklesSolo tacklesSacksInterceptionsTackles for LossPasses deflectedQB HitsTouchdowns
Drue Tranquill74001000
Nick Bolton62001000
Justin Reid42000000
Bryan Cook33010100
Jaden Hicks33000000
Tershawn Wharton32000000
Chamarri Conner32001000
Mike Pennel Jr.31000000
Trent McDuffie22000000
George Karlaftis21101010
Felix Anudike-Uzomah21001000
Swayze Bozeman11000000
Jaylen Watson11000000
Joshua Williams11000000
Derrick Nnadi10000000
Mike Danna10000000
Charles Omenihu10000000
Leo Chenal10000000
Chris Jones00000010

Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra points
Harrison Butker00

Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
Matt Araiza5257060

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX player stats

Passing

PlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsRating
Jalen Hurts11/151231191.8

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsTouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Saquon Barkley12310330
Jalen Hurts8251000
Kenneth Gainwell360000
Jahan Dotson0002420
A.J. Brown0002341
Dallas Goedert0002270
DeVonta Smith0002170

Defense

PlayerTotal tacklesSolo tacklesSacksInterceptionsTackles for LossPasses deflectedQB HitsTouchdowns
Josh Sweat411.501020
Milton Williams21101010
C.J. Gardner-Johnson21000000
Reed Blankenship21000000
Oren Burks11000000
Moro Ojomo11001000
Kenneth Gainwell11000000
Cooper DeJean11010101
Quinyon Mitchell11000000
Rick Lovato10000000
Zack Baun10010100
Will Shipley10000000
Jalyx Hunt100.500010
Isaiah Rodgers00000100
Nolan Smith Jr.00000020
Jalen Carter00000010

Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra points
Jake Elliott1/13/3

Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
Braden Mann296253

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX game summary

The game began very well for the Chiefs, whose defense managed to force a punt on the Eagles' opening drive after AJ Brown was flagged for pass interference on what would have been a fourth-down catch. However, the offense failed to get past the 50 and also had to punt.

Dallas Goedert became the first player to breach the 50 on the next drive, separating himself from the defense for Jalen Hurts to find for 20. Three plays later, he got another lucky break when Trent McDuffie was called for pass interference on him.

Jahan Dotson seemingly concluded the drive with a touchdown catch, only for him to be ruled to have gone down at the 1. But Jalen Hurts eventually got it via his patented sneak:

The Eagles then forced a three-and-out on the Chiefs' next drive, only for Brian Cook to intercept the ball at the 2 on the ensuing drive. However, they defensively recovered to force another three-and-out, which Jake Elliott punished with a field goal.

Consecutive sacks by Josh Sweat (one solo, another split with Jalyx Hunt) paved the way for a pick-six by rookie cornerback (and birthday boy) Cooper DeJean:

The next two drives ended in punts, but the Eagles made another brilliant defensive play - Zack Baun picking off Mahomes, which Brown turned into a touchdown.

Another Chiefs punt ended the first half.

Edited by Santosh Kumar
