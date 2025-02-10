Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX: Box score, player stats, and summary ft. Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley

At last, the time has come. Super Bowl LIX - the final game of the 2024 NFL season, the one that will determine the best team in all of football. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meeting once again two years after ther classic in the making at LVII.

Patrick Mahomes had his worst passing yardage as a starter, failing to hit at least 4,000 for the first time ever. Travis Kelce caught only three touchdowns - a career-worst. But even then, they dominated en route to a franchise-best 15-2 record and defeated the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the matchup, Saquon Barkley utterly dominated the rushing department, winning Offensive Player of the Year after joining the 2,000-yard club.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX box score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Kansas City Chiefs 0 0 0 Philadelphia Eagles 7 17 24

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX player stats

Passing

Player Completions/Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Rating Patrick Mahomes 6/14 33 0 2 10.7

Rushing and receiving

Player Carries Yards Touchdowns Receptions Yards Touchdowns Kareem Hunt 1 2 0 1 5 0 Isiah Pacheco 2 1 0 0 0 0 JuJu Smith-Schuster 0 0 0 2 16 0 Hollywood Brown 0 0 0 1 9 0 Noah Gray 0 0 0 1 2 0 Xavier Worthy 0 0 0 1 1 0 DeAndre Hopkins 0 0 0 0 0 0 Travis Kelce 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samaje Perine 0 0 0 0 0 0

Defense

Player Total tackles Solo tackles Sacks Interceptions Tackles for Loss Passes deflected QB Hits Touchdowns Drue Tranquill 7 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 Nick Bolton 6 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 Justin Reid 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bryan Cook 3 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 Jaden Hicks 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tershawn Wharton 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chamarri Conner 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 Mike Pennel Jr. 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trent McDuffie 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 George Karlaftis 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 Felix Anudike-Uzomah 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Swayze Bozeman 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaylen Watson 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joshua Williams 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Derrick Nnadi 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mike Danna 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charles Omenihu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leo Chenal 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chris Jones 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0

Kicking

Player Field Goals Extra points Harrison Butker 0 0

Punting

Player Punts Yards Inside 20 Longest Matt Araiza 5 257 0 60

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX player stats

Passing

Player Completions/Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Rating Jalen Hurts 11/15 123 1 1 91.8

Rushing and receiving

Player Carries Yards Touchdowns Receptions Yards Touchdowns Saquon Barkley 12 31 0 3 3 0 Jalen Hurts 8 25 1 0 0 0 Kenneth Gainwell 3 6 0 0 0 0 Jahan Dotson 0 0 0 2 42 0 A.J. Brown 0 0 0 2 34 1 Dallas Goedert 0 0 0 2 27 0 DeVonta Smith 0 0 0 2 17 0

Defense

Player Total tackles Solo tackles Sacks Interceptions Tackles for Loss Passes deflected QB Hits Touchdowns Josh Sweat 4 1 1.5 0 1 0 2 0 Milton Williams 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 C.J. Gardner-Johnson 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Reed Blankenship 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oren Burks 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Moro Ojomo 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Kenneth Gainwell 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cooper DeJean 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 Quinyon Mitchell 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rick Lovato 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zack Baun 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Will Shipley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jalyx Hunt 1 0 0.5 0 0 0 1 0 Isaiah Rodgers 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Nolan Smith Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Jalen Carter 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0

Kicking

Player Field Goals Extra points Jake Elliott 1/1 3/3

Punting

Player Punts Yards Inside 20 Longest Braden Mann 2 96 2 53

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX game summary

The game began very well for the Chiefs, whose defense managed to force a punt on the Eagles' opening drive after AJ Brown was flagged for pass interference on what would have been a fourth-down catch. However, the offense failed to get past the 50 and also had to punt.

Dallas Goedert became the first player to breach the 50 on the next drive, separating himself from the defense for Jalen Hurts to find for 20. Three plays later, he got another lucky break when Trent McDuffie was called for pass interference on him.

Jahan Dotson seemingly concluded the drive with a touchdown catch, only for him to be ruled to have gone down at the 1. But Jalen Hurts eventually got it via his patented sneak:

The Eagles then forced a three-and-out on the Chiefs' next drive, only for Brian Cook to intercept the ball at the 2 on the ensuing drive. However, they defensively recovered to force another three-and-out, which Jake Elliott punished with a field goal.

Consecutive sacks by Josh Sweat (one solo, another split with Jalyx Hunt) paved the way for a pick-six by rookie cornerback (and birthday boy) Cooper DeJean:

The next two drives ended in punts, but the Eagles made another brilliant defensive play - Zack Baun picking off Mahomes, which Brown turned into a touchdown.

Another Chiefs punt ended the first half.

