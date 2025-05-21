Last week was very busy and hectic for ex-NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek, who was on the road to promote the latest issue of Sports Illustrated magazine. After dealing with a busy week of promotions, Kostek hinted at feeling major burnout, leading her to take a break from her schedule.

Ad

On Wednesday, Kostek took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of a crosswalk from her trip to New York City. Along with the picture, Kostek penned a short message that hinted at her exhaustion from a hectic past week.

Talking about how she has been looking forward to spending some time away from the city, Kostek wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I [love] New York but I'm ready to go touch some grass."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek hints at burnout after nonstop SI Swimsuit promotions (Image Credit: Kostek/IG)

The launch week for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition was a "success," according to Kostek. Before confessing to needing a break from her work schedule, Kostek shared a wholesome note on her IG story, recapping her promotion experience with SI. Attached with a picture of skyscrapers in NYC, she wrote:

Ad

"The 2025 sports illustrated swimsuit magazine is officially out and launch week was a success. press tour and panels and podcasts and parties and beyond filled my week and I'm full of gratitude year after year that I get to do this."

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek recalled dangerous accident in snow

Last week, Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek made an appearance at the launch party of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York City. During a media interaction, the couple recalled their snowmobile ride in Park City, Utah.

Ad

Kostek jokingly asked Rob Gronkowski: "What happened on that snowmobile ride?" She added further how Rob Gronkowski "flipped" the snowmobile. The ex-NFL tight end went ahead and shared his justification:

"It was a really slow turn and it was so much snow, so we kind of sunk and then-"

Gronkowski got interrupted by Kostek, who summed up her experience in three words:

"It was crazy."

Rob Gronkowski tagged along with girlfriend Camille Kostek throughout the promotions of Sports Illustrated magazine. During one of the promotion events last week, Kostek and Gronkowski were spotted posing for pictures on the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.