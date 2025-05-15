In Pics: Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek poses on 102nd floor of Empire State building for SI Swimsuit 2025 issue launch

Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek made her return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. As part of the celebration of this year's edition, some of the models participated in a media tour across New York City.
Camille Kostek shared photos of their stop at the Empire State Building to commemorate the launch of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Through multiple posts on her Instagram Story, Kostek shared the journey all the way to the top, which included two different elevators and a stop at the 80th-floor observation deck.
She then shared the breathtaking views and experience that she felt when she reached the 102nd floor of the historic Empire State Building.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Standing at the TOP of the Empire State Building. It literally took my breath away," Kostek captioned one of her photos.
"I can't explain the feeling I had in my body up here," she captioned another.
She included selfies of herself up at the top of the Empire State Building, and as she often does, she broke out into a dance, celebrating her journey to the 102nd floor.
Camille Kostek celebrated Rob Gronkowski's birthday with a sweet post
Four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday. Gronkowski received birthday wishes from former teammates as well as one of his former teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gronkowski also received an extra special birthday message from longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek. In an Instagram post, Kostek shared her love for the former NFL tight end while celebrating his big day. She included a short video of the couple on a boat during sunset.
"I love doing life with you ❤️ happy birthday my love @gronk," Kostek captioned her Instagram post.
Kostek and Gronkowski met in 2013 when both were participating in a Thanksgiving event hosted by the New England Patriots. Kostek was a cheerleader for the team at the time, and Gronkowski was playing his fourth season in New England. The couple kept their relationship private for two years until she was no longer a member of the cheerleading team.
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.