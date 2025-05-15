Camille Kostek, girlfriend of former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, is known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She first rose to fame having won the SI Swim Search in 2018, and has also hosted the TV show “Wipeout” and acted in the movie “Free Guy.”

On Wednesday, Kostek shared a romantic message for her boyfriend, Gronkowski, on his 36th birthday. She posted a short video from a yacht, wearing an orange dress, while Gronkowski wore a white half shirt. Her caption read,

“I love doing life with you ❤️ happy birthday my love.”

Kostek, who’s also worked with “Victoria's Secret” promoting their Bare Rose fragrance, showed support for former artistic gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne, who appeared on the SI Swimsuit cover.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday:

“proud of you sweet little livvy ❤️ our newest cover girl,” she captioned the post.

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek pens romantic note for Patriots legend on his 36th birthday (Instagram @camillekostek)

On Mother’s Day, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend gave a shoutout to her mother, Christina Kostek. She posted a photo of her mom in a bright green bikini by the sea, calling her,

“The OG bikini model.”

Camille Kostek’s recent posts show her celebrating important people in her life, from her boyfriend and close friends to her mother, while continuing her entertainment career.

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek promotes 2025 SI Swimsuit

Camille Kostek participated in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue promotion. On Tuesday, she appeared at the New York Mets stadium, sharing a photo on IG Stories holding baseballs with the caption,

"first pitch energy."

Kostek also attended the Miami Formula One Grand Prix with 'Gronk' on May 3 in Miami Gardens. She wore a yellow jacket and white jeans while Gronkowski helped her put on a helmet. These appearances highlight Camille Kostek’s ongoing role in sports and entertainment events alongside Gronkowski.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

