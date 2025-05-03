Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance with girlfriend Camille Kostek at the 2025 Miami Formula One Grand Prix practice session in Miami Gardens on Friday. Kostek shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram Stories on the same day.

Dressed in a casual half-shirt and shorts, Gronskowski helped Kostek put on a helmet. Kosted wore a yellow jacket and white jeans.

Rob Gronkowski joins girlfriend Camille Kostek at high-profile F1 event in Miami, Instagram

Gronkowski retired from football in 2022 after a career with the Patriots and the Buccaneers. His girlfriend, Kostek, had a well-established presence in the entertainment industry via her appearances in the SI Swimsuit Issue. Besides modeling, she serves as the on-field host of the TBS game show “Wipeout.” She also had a role in the film “Free Guy.”

Kostek began her career as a cheerleader for the Hartford Colonials at 19. She later cheered for New England. She attended Eastern Connecticut State University, where she majored in communications and was active in sports and dance. She’s also worked as a barre fitness instructor.

Gronkowski and Kostek have been in a relationship since 2015. They currently split time between homes in Foxborough, Massachusetts and Tampa, Florida.

Camille Kostek shines in beach shoot, marks 10 years with Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, did a beach photoshoot in Montauk, New York, in March. She modeled for SI Swimsuit for seven years in a row and was on the cover in 2019.

Kostek met Gronkowski in 2013 when she was a cheerleader for the Patriots. The couple kept their early relationship years private as cheerleaders weren’t allowed to date players. She said they went to the movies with their hoodies up to avoid being seen.

Their relationship hasn’t always been easy. Kostek once said they broke up for a while but got back together after some time apart. She said they’ve learned and grown over the years. Now, they’ve been together for over ten years. Kostek is still active in modeling and will likely appear again in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.

